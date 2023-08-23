Top 5 Lip Balms And Treatments For Juicy Lips

We’ll let you in on a secret: supple lips have always been in. For many Black women, natural full lips are just icing on the cake to a beauty look which will never go out of style. Here are Essence Beauty’s top five lip products to care for your full, juicy lips—so, let them appear even more luscious than ever before.

The Typology Repairing Lip Mask is enriched with 1 percent ceramides for replenishment and hyaluronic acid to repair chapped lips. With flexible application, you can use the lip mask as a 15 minute treatment, just wipe off any excess after your timer goes off. The other option, an overnight treatment, applies a thick layer of the lip repair and leaves on overnight for ultra-dehydrated lips. You could pair the lip mask, as well, with the Typology Resurfacing Lip Peel for an exfoliate treatment before the mask.

A fan favorite, the Tatcha Kissu Lip Mask is a jelly leave-on treatment. Enriched with Squalane to promote cell turnover for dry lips, and Japanese peach to plump your lips to maximum juiciness, the Kissu Lip Mask is a Tatcha bestseller with over 700 five-star reviews. The jelly texture melts onto your lips with a non-sticky texture and plumps the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles for more juicy, kissable lips.

A widely recommended, popular product, the Lineage Lip Sleeping Mask is a must-have option. Voted Top Lip Treatment Brand last year, Lineage’s best selling product is enriched with Vitamin C, butters, and oil. Available in six flavors from the original Berry to Mango, the fan favorite pout perfector is a must-have lip mask for nighttime. Apply the Lineage mask before bed to wake up with baby-soft lips.

A Korean skincare brand, COSRX went viral on TikTok for their Snail Mucin Essence. But, they also have lip products and daily treatments for ultra-plump lips. The Lip Plump, an AHA/BHA and Vitamin C lip product, is the key to voluminous lips for day and night. Enriched with Volufiline and vitamins, the COSRX Lip Plump is just what you were looking for if you want to stay ontop of cost-effective beauty trends. The soft gel-cream texture melts to your lips temperature with a jelly-like consistency to use anywhere, anytime. Pair with the Lip Sleep, a ceramide lip butter to blanket your lips as you sleep; or the Lip Scrub, a sweet sugar, honey, and cocoa scrub you may have made at home before.

Give your lips the taste of ripe cherries when you try the Fenty Beauty Cherry Treat. Rihanna’s best-selling lip oil to condition and strengthen your lips, the non-sticky formula can be used with your favorite Fenty makeup. Apply with the ultra-plush doe-foot applicator to condition, soften, and improve the long-lasting texture of your lips. The Triple Cherry complex repairs dry, chapped lips with a plump finish for your most luscious lip.