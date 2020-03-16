18 Beautiful Black Women With Enviable Lips

Lips are a big deal. The fact that there’s a day dedicated to showing our lips love only proves it. That day happens to be today, National Lip Appreciation Day. And while the holiday isn’t exactly grounds to throw a big party or to take the day off, it is a reason to celebrate the beauty of being a Black woman with a luscious kisser.
Our lips are a distinct part of our facial features that set us apart, and in a world of assimilation, where lip filler is sorely king, it’s the perfect opportunity to celebrate the women in the gallery below, who have naturally full lips we adore–because a lip kit could never.
01
Slick Woods
02
SZA
03
Missy Elliot
04
Dia Nash
05
Shalom Blac
06
Kerry Washington
07
Ebonee Davis
08
Nicey Nash
09
Salem Mitchell
10
Lena Waithe
11
Ta'Rhonda Jones
12
Jill Marie Jones
13
Dora Owusu
14
Chanel Iman
15
Teyana Taylor
16
Taylour Paige
17
Kandi Burruss
18
Logan Browning