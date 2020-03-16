18 Beautiful Black Women With Enviable Lips
Photo: Instagram/itsmejillmarie
By Jennifer Ford ·

Lips are a big deal. The fact that there’s a day dedicated to showing our lips love only proves it. That day happens to be today, National Lip Appreciation Day. And while the holiday isn’t exactly grounds to throw a big party or to take the day off, it is a reason to celebrate the beauty of being a Black woman with a luscious kisser.

Our lips are a distinct part of our facial features that set us apart, and in a world of assimilation, where lip filler is sorely king, it’s the perfect opportunity to celebrate the women in the gallery below, who have naturally full lips we adore–because a lip kit could never.

01
Slick Woods
Photo: Instagram/@slickwoods
02
SZA
Photo: Instagram/@SZA
03
Missy Elliot
Photo: Instagram/@missyelliot
04
Dia Nash
Photo: Instagram/ dialarennash
05
Shalom Blac
Photo: Instagram/@shalomblac
06
Kerry Washington
Photo: Instagram/@KerryWashington
07
Ebonee Davis
Photo: Instagram/@eboneedavis
08
Nicey Nash
Photo: Instagram/@niecynash
09
Salem Mitchell
Photo: Instagram/@salemmitchell
10
Lena Waithe
Photo: Instagram/@lenawaithe
11
Ta'Rhonda Jones
Photo: Instagram/@Ta'Rhonda Jones
12
Jill Marie Jones
Photo: Instagram/@itmejillmarie
13
Dora Owusu
Photo: Instagram/@dorawusu
14
Chanel Iman
Photo:Instagram/@chaneliman
15
Teyana Taylor
@Photo: Instagram/teyanataylor
16
Taylour Paige
Instagram/@taylour
17
Kandi Burruss
Photo: Instagram/@kandiburruss
18
Logan Browning
Photo:Instagram/@loganbrowning
