Three Luxury Hand Creams That Go The Distance

FreshSplash / Getty Images

Because our hands serve as our guides through the world—opening doors, shaking hands and holding onto train poles, they must be washed often and subsequently moisturized well. With this in mind, it’s not enough to rely on your post-shower body lotions, as hands require moisturizing hand creams to combat the elements.

Picture this, you’ve just completed a rigorous pilates workout thinking, “Lori Harvey ain’t got nothing on me.” As you take off your grip socks and pack up, you notice your hands are so dry you hardly recognize them. You quickly dig through your bag and come to two realizations. The first, there is no hand lotion in this bag. And, the second, Lori does in fact have something on you, she would never be caught dead with dry skin!

To avoid the risk of dry hands, I’ve compiled a list of the luxury hand creams that I keep in my bags for on-the-go hydration.

In My Gym Bag

Conveniently stocked in my gym bag is L’Occitane’s Shea Butter hand cream. This moisturizer is an excellent choice year-round. Its rich and thick formula is non greasy which makes it perfect for application before or after a workout. Specifically formulated for dry skin, L’Occitane nourishes, smoothes and rebalances the skin barrier. Its quick absorption and invigorating scent make it an everyday staple.

In The Work Tote

My pick for a day of typing away and the hustle and bustle of meetings is Sisley’s Restorative Hand Cream. This luxurious moisturizing hand cream is perfect to keep at your desk or on the go. Formulated with biosaccharide solution and sweet almond oil, this hand cream restores moisture for bright and nourished hands and cuticles all day long. An added bonus of pro-vitamin B5, which supports nail health, doesn’t hurt either.

In The Dinner Purse

When I came across Dior’s Le Baume, I knew its compact size was made to live in my evening bags. Though small this hand cream is mighty, it can be used to moisturize both hands and lips. The flat and rounded shape of this multi-use moisturizing balm is perfect for bags with limited real estate. In addition to fitting right into small clutches, purses and pockets the chic packaging is a great conversation starter when the restaurant’s hand soap tries to strip your hands of moisture.