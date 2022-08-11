The July Launch List Came In With A Bang, And We Want Everything On It!

July begins with a bang, not only because of the fireworks that accompany Independence Day but also because of the wide range of products that were launched in preparation for the hot summer days ahead.
National Nude Day was celebrated on July 14 with the goal of raising awareness about our bodies and encouraging us to embrace the skin we’re in. We’d be remiss if we didn’t mention that now is the ideal time to invest in our skincare so that we appreciate what we see when we glance in the mirror.
July is also the month when we pucker up and show off our best lipstick shades since it’s National Lipstick Day (July 29). These stunning hues had it all, from mattes to shimmers, glosses to balms!
Needless to say, a number of spectacular launches catered to our celebratory needs, and we can’t wait to get our hands on them. From hair treatments that add shine and color to breathtaking lip colors that give us the perfect pout, see some of our favorite July releases and why they’re taking over our vanity shelves.
OffCourt Exfoliating Body Soap
This soap cleanses, moisturizes, nourishes, and exfoliates in addition to doing everything else. OffCourt headed to the lab to create a bar soap that keeps up with your active lifestyle. The medium-grit, rich-lathering composition eliminates sweat, germs, and dead skin while restoring nutrients to keep your skin looking young and healthy. They’ve also added their own aroma to make shower time even better. The ideal way to begin the day or wash away perspiration that has been earned.
These Marquee Shadow Palettes come with 15 multi-dimensional matte, satin, shimmer, and glitter tones that are blendable, buildable, and take center stage. All eyes are on you when you wear one of the effects you can create with these creamy, pigment-packed shadows. Available in three wearable yet bright color combinations.
This vegan and PETA-approved cruelty-free nighttime mask is made with a special blend of black tea, yeast, and bacteria to protect the skin from environmental stressors that can cause premature aging while also being meant to revitalize and re-energize. Kombucha contains lactic acid bacteria, which helps with a light exfoliation to brighten and level out skin tones as well as minimize fine wrinkles and dark spots. It is also bursting with antioxidants that combat free radicals.
This fast-absorbing Vegan Collagen Body Milk Spray is a new approach to hydrating and nourishing your skin in a non-aerosol mist. Floral extracts and fermented vegan collagen from Pacifica were included in the formulation to add moisture and nourishment. Use it immediately following a shower for optimal effects to help retain moisture.
With the help of this mild moisture shampoo, unleash the power of nature. Super Nature Gentle Moisture Shampoo, created with potent aloe and cutting-edge sulfate-free technology powered by natural cleansers, lathers abundantly and softly without stripping, leaving hair that is soft, lustrous, and smooth.
Truly Beauty’s Unicorn Fruit Skin Brightening and Smoothing Deodorant
Since this is the brand’s first deodorant, you can be sure it won’t disappoint you. Having said that, this aluminum-free deodorant really does it all: it brightens, smooths, absorbs odors, and reduces discoloration. And don’t forget about the delicious pink sugar aroma, which has a scent that is reminiscent of cotton candy and summer fruits (yum). And you can be sure it won’t stain your clothes and is vegan and cruelty-free.
For a luscious, shiny, mirror-shine finish, swipe on the brand-new, limited-edition Gloss Drip. Its cushiony texture makes it comfortable to wear, softens lips, and gives them a wet appearance without being sticky.
A weightless liquid highlighter with a glass-like finish and a rich sheen that is all shimmer and no glitter— it mixes and increases in intensity from a soft strobe to a high-beam shine. Japanese cherry blossom, magnolia berry, and amino acids are combined in three intense hues to nourish, hydrate, and help regulate oil production.
Use DYEposit to clean, tone, hydrate, and bond those locks. They offer a shade for you whether you are blonde, brunette, or any other color in the rainbow. In addition to the deep conditioning benefits of coconut, shea, and avocado oils and the shine-enhancing properties of broccoli seed oil, DYEposit also contains FiberhanceTM bonding technology, which repairs damaged hair from the inside out.
This volumizing lip care product achieves the ultimate in lip comfort, shine, and volume! Your lips will be left soft and smooth because the product is enhanced with Maxi LipTM, a substance recognized for its moisturizing and volumizing action, as well as MagNut sense oil and Vitamin E.
Hyaluronic acid and rosehip oil are just two of the lip-loving hydrators and antioxidants in this overnight lip mask, which produces a soft, smooth, and plumped pout both right away and over time. Lips feel wonderfully primed when you wake up with a softer, more supple pout because the restorative gel-balm texture melts into lips and forms a long-lasting moisture barrier.
Slime blush—never heard of it? Due to this, Freck is bringing the first (again). This buildable tint, which is infused with liquid plant collagen, sinks seamlessly into your skin for a multifaceted wash of color on all skin tones. FRECK OG is the ideal partner for CHEEKSLIME.
Meet the incredibly nourishing treatment that reveals the former brilliance of your hair. Frizzy, dry, unruly hair is transformed into a manageable halo of shine and lushness with the help of YouthLock Treatment Masque, releasing a brand-new breath of vibrant hair. In a single, nourishing application, it helps give major shine, and vibrant bounce.
Summer Fridays’ special vegan wax blend will soften and increase shine throughout the day with a smooth, never-greasy texture that feels like a gift from heaven. Shea and murumuru seed butter are natural moisturizers that calm, treat, and condition chapped lips. With a hint of blood orange taste, butter up while you’re on the go for quick moisture, color, and shine.
The newest brow product is available in five shades with treated pigments that stay true to color all day. Featuring a gel-like base, the pencil glides on effortlessly with expert precision. In color and formula, it perfectly complements the Shaping Wax and Brow Gel to fill in sparse brows. The water-resistance and long-wearing finish make it an ideal brow pencil for any day.
With Hally’s Gamer Girl Semis Set, you can enhance your hair game. Unrestricted flirtation with the newest hair color trends in vivid magenta, teal, and violet hues. Colors fade in two to four weeks. Three 30ml foamy semi-permanent hues, a reusable collectible Gamer Girl purse, Gamer Girl temporary tattoos, and latex-free gloves are included in each limited edition kit.
Smoothing and brightening dull skin with this serum reveals younger-looking skin. Natural fruit acids gently remove dead skin cells, excess oil, and cellular debris from the skin. This light serum has a delicate gel-lotion texture that glides over skin easily without leaving behind any residue or irritating the skin.
This simple wing stamp + liquid liner pen comes in an ultra-long stamp or original stamp combo for the best-winged eyeliner! This kit is long-lasting, smudge-proof, and waterproof, so your eyeliner will always look great and be simple to apply!
With the help of Psyllium Husk and Bacillus Coagulans, this powder’s comprehensive pre- and probiotic mix support women’s bowel regularity, weight management, maintaining appropriate blood sugar levels, and other issues. Simply mix GOGO Powder with water or incorporate it into your favorite smoothie for a delicious and practical beverage that is filled with benefits for gut health.
MAC FIX+ STAY OVER ALCOHOL-FREE 16HR SETTING SPRAY
Cucumber fruit extract, chamomile extract, and green tea leaf extract give you a transfer-resistant appearance that lasts from sunrise to sunset. Antioxidants defend against environmental pollutants and blue light (16 hrs vs. the previous, which lasted for 12 hrs).
Eight Saints Chase the Sun Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Face Moisturizing Sunscreen
This non-greasy moisturizer leaves behind a bright, dewy finish without any streaky white residue while offering invisible, chemical-free sun protection from damaging UVA and UVB radiation. The ideal hydration cocktail of hyaluronic acid, squalane, and aloe vera delivers moisture to the skin from the tissue to the surface while vitamin E fights the effects of aging. This is ideal for daily usage throughout the year due to its delicate lavender aroma.
Algae extract and 20% non-nano zinc oxide are combined in this moisturizing lotion to provide protection from UVA and UVB rays as well as the visible effects of environmental aging. Niacinamide (Vitamin B3) and Hyaluronic Acid (HA) moisturize, reduce the appearance of lines and wrinkles, and reinforce the skin’s barrier of defense. No Chemical screens. No silicone. Zero parabens. No PEG.
With the introduction of its brand-new Voilà Finishing Loose Powder, Osmosis Beauty broadens its line of clinical skincare, holistic wellness, and healthy makeup products.
Voilà Finishing Loose Powder, which has a holistic formulation, offers antioxidant protection, oil absorption that is balanced with hydration, and the potent advantages of Asiatica to deliver silky, buildable coverage.
Translucent, Medium, and Deep colors are all available to accommodate a range of skin tones.
Celestial-glinting gems that are delicate and can be worn alone or in a halo for a subtle embellishment. With no glue and no mess, the three magnificent crystal clusters in the Angel Pack can be applied anywhere along the eyelid and brow.
Paula’s Choice Skincare C5 Super Boost Moisturizer
A multi-active vitamin C moisturizer that improves dullness restores firmness and strengthens the skin’s barrier while providing clinically proven hydration. Hexapeptide-5 and stabilized 5% vitamin C increase firmness and bounce while bringing out dullness.
Iris&Romeo The Reset Luminous Hyaluronic Serum Spray
The Reset, a noticeably skin-plumping and micro-filling serum, may simply replace your multi-step routine while consistently providing that “post-facial plump” for your dewiest skin yet. The Reset is one of the first spray formulas to contain three skincare actives—Niacinamide, Ceramides, and Hyaluronic Acid. Not to mention, it is loaded with four different molecular weights of hyaluronic acid works tirelessly to boost cell membrane fluidity by 40% and give skin a dramatically plumper appearance.
Prepare for a restful night’s sleep without the grogginess. Your sleep cycle will be managed by this relaxing blend, allowing you to drift off quickly, sleep soundly, and awaken feeling rejuvenated and ready to take on the day.
Inclusive of travel-friendly sizes of the three products, perfect for discovering the range when you’re on the go. It includes:
Qasil Cleanser is a gentle, non-drying, exfoliating cream cleanser.
Black Seed Toner is an innovative, high-performance toner formulated to boost elasticity, brightness, and skin health.
Baobab Moisturizer is a fast-absorbing moisturizer formulated with a host of radiance-boosting ingredients.
Arabic for “journey,” the word “rihla” represents the creative inspiration that diptyque’s founders discovered during their frequent trips around the Middle East in the middle of the 20th century, which has since fed the Maison’s creative spirit.
The resulting Eau Rihla fragrance (which was originally introduced as an Eau de Parfum in 2021) evokes travel and was intended as the account of an extended journey with an aromatic impression that immediately reawakens the memory of inspirational and seductive horizons.
This moisturizer, which can also be used as a makeup primer, is designed for everyday usage and will help minimize the visibility of skin flaws and make skin look more beautiful and youthful. This mixture enhances the appearance of smaller pores, smoother skin, and fewer noticeable fine lines and wrinkles.
Lipstick, Lipstick Matte, Lipstick Shine, and Lipstick Shimmer are the four textures and finishes available in this new lipstick collection, which features 30 brilliant colors. A bright finish, comfortable wear, and moisture are the three long-lasting benefits that each pigment is designed to provide. All three combine a pleasant finish with an intensively moisturizing formula and a brilliant color that lasts to satisfy the needs of women on the go. Made with fresh ingredients, this product was developed to nourish lips, reduce roughness, and provide 6 hours of long-lasting hydration and 8 hours of long-lasting radiance.
A Cloud of Cocoa: Comparable like entering the rear kitchen of your preferred local bakery. Rich and robust, with malty chocolate and a rich, smokey warmth.
Notes: Ecuadorian Chocolate, Malted Milkshake, Japanese Whiskey
To reveal soft, bright skin, a delectable mixture of nourishing oils and natural sugar gently buffs away dead skin cells and rough spots. While amino acids encourage the skin’s natural moisture factor production and aid in the prevention of transepidermal water loss, probiotics and post-biotics maintain the skin’s barrier. Skin is left feeling tight-free and velvety smooth.
MUTHA™’s The Nudist Body Scrub
Rahua Enchanted IslandTM Shampoo and Conditioner, a celebration of paradise on Earth, is designed to fortify and add shine to all hair types.
The strands are given life by this pair of vitamin and antioxidant-rich ingredients. It contains plant-based Biotin, Vitamins B6, A, C, and E to support healthy hair and build hair follicles, preventing early hair loss. Ehanced with pomegranate and symbiotic oils from the Guayusa, Rahua, Morete, and Sacha Inchi rainforests to help encourage healthy hair development.
Use the T-Brushes to buff, mix, swish, and swoosh your way to flawless makeup. With this error-proof trio, it’s simple to elevate your appearance, whether it’s with a glowing base, delicately sculpted cheekbones, or artistically defined brows. The brushes are stored in the luxurious metallic Platinum Elizabeth pochette, which is even better.
This scent transforms you. Bare is real and authentic, blending with your own body chemistry to reveal the ideal personal aroma. This special Eau de Parfum, which was created with a custom-blended musk, begins with the effervescent freshness of Madagascar mandarins, mellows into a floral core of Egyptian violet petals, and lingers with a warm, cocooning base of Australian sandalwood.
Unapologetic notes based on ingredients acquired carefully pose a challenge to conventional notions of femininity. A rush of black currant and Lady Pink Apple wakes up the senses, quickly followed by a spicy-sweet surge of fresh pink pepper. The fragrant duet of tuberose and jasmine then evokes perennial youth. Warm cedarwood, tonka, moss, and golden amber compose a harmonic symphony that marks the end of the olfactory orchestra.
The best-selling, fan-favorite ColourPop Disney Princess lipsticks are back, along with five brand-new, gorgeous colors dedicated to Aurora, Rapunzel, Pocahontas, Moana, and Merida. The limited-edition lipsticks are vibrant and include ColourPop’s renowned creamy, full-coverage formula, which is filled with elements that are good for your lips. Every enchanted color has been expertly created to highlight its princess’s or hero’s distinctive and inspirational qualities. Select your favorite Disney Princess shade or purchase them all for the ideal princess pout.
High-performance skincare that works quickly allows you to attain healthy, balanced skin faster and with better overall results. It aids in recovery and ongoing protection, strengthens and stabilizes the skin’s overall texture, smoothness, and level of moisture, and promotes quicker renewal for an overall more radiant and luminous appearance.
This set contains: RENSE GEL BALM CLEANSER – 4 OZ, AKTIV PORE REPAIR TREATMENT – 1 OZ, HYDRO-HONEY SERUM MOISTURIZER – 1 OZ
Paletteopoly will help you be your most creative self! A matching card game based on your winning cards and the corresponding hue in the eyeshadow palette, this game generates your upcoming cosmetics style. Play by yourself or with pals, and in less than 60 seconds, you’ll be astounded by the countless looks Paletteopoly can help you create.