The July Launch List Came In With A Bang, And We Want Everything On It!

July begins with a bang, not only because of the fireworks that accompany Independence Day but also because of the wide range of products that were launched in preparation for the hot summer days ahead.

National Nude Day was celebrated on July 14 with the goal of raising awareness about our bodies and encouraging us to embrace the skin we’re in. We’d be remiss if we didn’t mention that now is the ideal time to invest in our skincare so that we appreciate what we see when we glance in the mirror.

July is also the month when we pucker up and show off our best lipstick shades since it’s National Lipstick Day (July 29). These stunning hues had it all, from mattes to shimmers, glosses to balms!

Needless to say, a number of spectacular launches catered to our celebratory needs, and we can’t wait to get our hands on them. From hair treatments that add shine and color to breathtaking lip colors that give us the perfect pout, see some of our favorite July releases and why they’re taking over our vanity shelves.