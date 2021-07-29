Cori Murray

Since the introduction in 2016, #NationaLipstickDay has been a way for women to celebrate their creativity, their femininity and their beauty. Whether it is a natural nude or a ravishing red, this is the best day to pucker up and serve your best smooches!

In honor of this festive moment, we spoke with our editors, writers, and directors to find out what lipsticks lift their mood and make them feel beautiful. From sheer to bright, glossy or matte, these ladies know just what they need to give an impeccable smack!

Cori Murray, Deputy Editor

“I’ve always loved the instant pick up after applying MAC’s Ruby Woo. However, NARS Velvet Matte Lip Pencil in Promiscuous is giving me those same feels. It’s become my summer go-to for a pop of color.”

Charisma Deberry, Social Media Director

“MAC’s Stone Lip Pencil reminds me of 90’s glamour. It gives Nia Long in ‘Love Jones’, Aaliyah, and Foxy Brown fly girl vibes…in other words perfection.”

Victoria Uwumarogie, Lifestyle Editor

“With all due respect to creamy tube-based lipsticks, you simply can’t go wrong with a lip pencil that is meant to do more than line. NARS’ Velvet Matte Lip Pencils are my absolute favorite because I love a matte finish and the colors are deliciously rich. I love the shade Train Bleu!”

Yazmin Ramos, Producer

“My go-to lipstick when I want to feel powerful and beautiful is MAC’s Hang-Up. The dark shade compliments my skin tone and makes my lips look extra juicy.”

Brande Victorian, Entertainment Director

“I’m a nude lipstick fanatic and MAC Kinkster is my go-to. Besides the fun name, it’s the perfect hazelnut light brown shade, and despite being matte, it never dries out my lips.”

Blake Newby, Fashion and Beauty Editor

“I’m a girl completely dedicated to nude lipstick. I’ve tried to give color a chance many of times but I can’t seem to shake my obsession. When I discovered Pat McGrath’s Nude Cabaret Liquid Lipstick, it deepened my love even further. It glides on seamlessly and works marvelously with a brown liner.”

Emerald Elitou, Fashion and Beauty Writer

“I love a neutral pink lip color because it can easily make me look like glam without being over the top. Every once in a while, I like to be a little out-of-the-box with a bright pink lip. Kismet Cosmetics’ Succulent Liquid Lipstick is my go-to when I want to stand out.”

