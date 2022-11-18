Home · Beauty

The Best Celebrity Selfies On Instagram This Week

Our favorite beauty favorites online from November 14-18.
The Best Celebrity Selfies On Instagram This Week
@chloebailey
By Danielle Wright ·

Although we love a fierce look from a fashion creative, we mustn’t overlook a flawless beat. Celebrities may receive their flowers on behalf of their outfits, but now, we’re looking at the glam.

This week, celebrities are flaunting a dark glam look, from P-Valley star Shannon Thornton posing in a cutthroat cat eye to Ryan Destiny aiming for a brown 90s look from shadow to a matte lip. On the other hand, Chlöe Bailey, Marsai Martin, and Kelly Rowland are going for a soft glam with a hint of pink and liner, while Doja Cat stuns in her signature visionary look of glossy purple and green metallics.

Let’s be honest, Instagram can serve as the best place to find your next glam idea. There is nothing wrong with grabbing a little inspiration from the internet, and these celebrities brought the best beat this week.

01
@dojacat
The Best Celebrity Selfies On Instagram This Week
02
@tarajiphenson
The Best Celebrity Selfies On Instagram This Week
03
@shannonthornt_n
The Best Celebrity Selfies On Instagram This Week
04
@serenawilliams
The Best Celebrity Selfies On Instagram This Week
05
@ryandestiny
The Best Celebrity Selfies On Instagram This Week
06
@marsaimartin
The Best Celebrity Selfies On Instagram This Week
07
@kellyrowland
The Best Celebrity Selfies On Instagram This Week
08
@jaydacheaves
The Best Celebrity Selfies On Instagram This Week
09
@cocojones
The Best Celebrity Selfies On Instagram This Week
10
@chloebailey
The Best Celebrity Selfies On Instagram This Week
TOPICS: 