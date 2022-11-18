The Best Celebrity Selfies On Instagram This Week

Although we love a fierce look from a fashion creative, we mustn’t overlook a flawless beat. Celebrities may receive their flowers on behalf of their outfits, but now, we’re looking at the glam.

This week, celebrities are flaunting a dark glam look, from P-Valley star Shannon Thornton posing in a cutthroat cat eye to Ryan Destiny aiming for a brown 90s look from shadow to a matte lip. On the other hand, Chlöe Bailey, Marsai Martin, and Kelly Rowland are going for a soft glam with a hint of pink and liner, while Doja Cat stuns in her signature visionary look of glossy purple and green metallics.

Let’s be honest, Instagram can serve as the best place to find your next glam idea. There is nothing wrong with grabbing a little inspiration from the internet, and these celebrities brought the best beat this week.