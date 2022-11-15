Dark Glam Makeup Inspiration for Thanksgiving

In the summer, our makeup tends to aim toward bright and vivid colors like neon greens, hot pinks, and maybe a touch of blue or orange. However, we welcome the dark side of the fall and winter seasons. From 90s brown to ombre lips and sizzling smokey eyes, could it be that the last quarter of the year holds the best time for glam?

There’s so much versatility in a darker color palette. It instantly boosts your mood to go for a night out or head to your glam room to try a recreation. Contrary to the traditional, trendy shades like browns, blacks, and grays, they aren’t the only swatches needed to achieve an aphotic face. Incorporating deep blue-greens and reds will also do the trick. A few favorites are a maroon-ish glossy lid that only takes shadow, a dab of lip gloss, glitter cut creases, and rhinestone metallics that can also pass as New Year’s Eve looks.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 11: A model walks the runway at the Luar show during New York Fashion Week at The Shed on September 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Albert Urso/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

No matter where you are in your makeup journey, we’ve pulled the best dark glam inspo to flaunt a new face for the season or add to the mood board.