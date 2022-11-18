The Best Dressed Black Creatives On Instagram This Week

Last week we explored the impact of collegiate style on the yard. And this week, our fashion favorites are coloring outside the box. Even as the cold fronts make their way through, preparing us for winter, some of us still aren’t ready to cover our skin.

Most of our standouts are headlined with patterns and textiles galore. From cheetah print to abstract graphics and leather to knit materials, fall fashion has officially taken a turn for the better. While we also see trending styles like denim ensembles, cozy coordinates, and a must-have 2000s maxi skirt, there’s a new style of handbag that’s been on the radar, an XL shoulder bag. From furry hearts and square cuts to crochet and latex, mega purses look promising this season.

Let’s be honest, Instagram can serve as the best place to find your next outfit. There is nothing wrong with grabbing a little inspiration from the Internet, and these creatives brought the best style this week.