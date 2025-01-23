Susan L. Taylor’s Most Iconic Beauty Moments

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for for National CARES Mentoring Movement

Susan L. Taylor is the trailblazing former Editor-In-Chief and Beauty Editor of ESSENCE Magazine. Not only is she known for her inspirational column In The Spirit, she’s always embodied timeless and elegant beauty. Think: her iconic cornrows, red lipstick, and winged eyeliner.

In the spirit of her birthday today, let’s take a trip down memory lane, shall we? For starters, in 1996, at the ESSENCE Awards, she stole the show with gold eyeshadow, brown eyeliner, and cherry-red lipstick—all perfectly framing her radiant smile. We love when women confidently embrace no makeup to celebrate Black Girl Magic, too. Ms. Taylor did so at the 2002 ESSENCE Awards as well. Then, in 2005, at The Color Purple Broadway Opening Night After Party, she brought boldness to the forefront with purple winged eyeliner and red lip gloss.

In 2006, she attended the 37th NAACP Image Awards Pre-Show Gala wearing minimal makeup that beautifully highlighted her glowing brown skin. Two years later, at An Evening of Stars Tribute to Patti LaBelle, she turned heads with a bronze eyeshadow look paired with her signature red lip. Fast forward to 2012, at the Sista 2 Sista Youth Summit, Taylor gave us casual chic, rocking a fisherman hat with glossy lips that stole the show.

By 2016, at the National CARES Mentoring Movement For the Love of Our Children Gala, she graced the red carpet in cherry-red lipstick and flawless brown braids. Most recently, in 2022 at the Rev. T. Wendell Foster Park Naming Celebration, Taylor embraced her gray hair with pride, proving that beauty only gets better with age.

Two years later, she did it again with her makeup look at the National CARES Mentoring Movement’s 9th Annual For the Love of Our Children Gala. Of course, she paired it with crimson lipstick, long lashes, and winged eyeliner—because some things never go out of style.

Overall, wearing her hair like a crown, Taylor has inspired countless readers to embrace their natural textures and honor their roots. In honor of her 79th birthday, here are her most iconic beauty moments.