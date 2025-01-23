Susan L. Taylor’s Most Iconic Beauty Moments

HomeBeauty

Susan Taylor’s Most Iconic Beauty Moments

In celebration of her 79th birthday today, here are some of the former ESSENCE editor-in-chief's most inspiring beauty moments.
Susan Taylor’s Most Iconic Beauty Moments
Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for for National CARES Mentoring Movement
By Larry Stansbury ·

Susan L. Taylor is the trailblazing former Editor-In-Chief and Beauty Editor of ESSENCE Magazine. Not only is she known for her inspirational column In The Spirit, she’s always embodied timeless and elegant beauty. Think: her iconic cornrows, red lipstick, and winged eyeliner.

In the spirit of her birthday today, let’s take a trip down memory lane, shall we? For starters, in 1996, at the ESSENCE Awards, she stole the show with gold eyeshadow, brown eyeliner, and cherry-red lipstick—all perfectly framing her radiant smile. We love when women confidently embrace no makeup to celebrate Black Girl Magic, too. Ms. Taylor did so at the 2002 ESSENCE Awards as well. Then, in 2005, at The Color Purple Broadway Opening Night After Party, she brought boldness to the forefront with purple winged eyeliner and red lip gloss.

In 2006, she attended the 37th NAACP Image Awards Pre-Show Gala wearing minimal makeup that beautifully highlighted her glowing brown skin. Two years later, at An Evening of Stars Tribute to Patti LaBelle, she turned heads with a bronze eyeshadow look paired with her signature red lip. Fast forward to 2012, at the Sista 2 Sista Youth Summit, Taylor gave us casual chic, rocking a fisherman hat with glossy lips that stole the show. 

By 2016, at the National CARES Mentoring Movement For the Love of Our Children Gala, she graced the red carpet in cherry-red lipstick and flawless brown braids. Most recently, in 2022 at the Rev. T. Wendell Foster Park Naming Celebration, Taylor embraced her gray hair with pride, proving that beauty only gets better with age. 

Two years later, she did it again with her makeup look at the National CARES Mentoring Movement’s 9th Annual For the Love of Our Children Gala. Of course, she paired it with crimson lipstick, long lashes, and winged eyeliner—because some things never go out of style. 

Overall, wearing her hair like a crown, Taylor has inspired countless readers to embrace their natural textures and honor their roots. In honor of her 79th birthday, here are her most iconic beauty moments.

Susan L. Taylor’s Most Iconic Beauty Moments
LOS ANGELES – FEBRUARY 24: Essence editorial director Susan L. Taylor arrives at the 37th NAACP Image Awards Pre-Show Gala at Henson Studios on February 24, 2006 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Susan L. Taylor’s Most Iconic Beauty Moments
NEW YORK – MARCH 28: Poet Susan L. Taylor poses for an image prior to the kickoff reception of the 9th National Black Writers Conference at Medgar Evers College on March 28, 2008 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Jeffrey Ufberg/WireImage)
Susan L. Taylor’s Most Iconic Beauty Moments
Susan Taylor (Photo by Mychal Watts/WireImage)
Susan L. Taylor’s Most Iconic Beauty Moments
LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 13: Actress Susan Taylor arrives at ‘An Evening of Stars Tribute to Patti LaBelle’ at the Kodak Theater on September 13, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Valerie Macon/Getty Images)
Susan L. Taylor’s Most Iconic Beauty Moments
Susan Taylor wearing a Designs by GJ necklace. during 2002 Essence Awards – Backstage Creations Talent Retreat at Universal Amphitheater in Universal City, California, United States. (Photo by J. Vespa/WireImage)
Susan L. Taylor’s Most Iconic Beauty Moments
Susan Taylor during 2003 Essence Awards – Red Carpet at Kodak Theatre in Hollywood, California, United States. (Photo by Steve Grayson/WireImage)
Susan L. Taylor’s Most Iconic Beauty Moments
Editor of Essence Magazine and Founder of National Cares Mentoring Movement, Susan Taylor speaks at The White House Project’s 2008 Epic Awards on April 17, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/WireImage)
Susan L. Taylor’s Most Iconic Beauty Moments
Susan Taylor during “The Color Purple” Broadway Opening Night – After Party at The New York Public Library in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Robin Platzer/FilmMagic)
Susan L. Taylor’s Most Iconic Beauty Moments
Co-Chair of the Epic Awards Susan Taylor attends the White House Project’s 9th Annual EPIC Awards at the IAC Building on April 7, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Brian Ach/WireImage)
Susan L. Taylor’s Most Iconic Beauty Moments
NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 30: Journalist Susan L. Taylor attends the Tribute To Byron E. Lewis, Sr. at The Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture on April 30, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Ray Tamarra/Getty Images)
Susan L. Taylor’s Most Iconic Beauty Moments
NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 20: Susan Taylor reads to the audience attending the Ruby Dee Memorial Service at Assembly Hall of the Riverside Church on September 20, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Susan L. Taylor’s Most Iconic Beauty Moments
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 25: Susan L. Taylor attends the 2016 National CARES Mentoring Movement “For The Love Of Our Children” Gala at 583 Park Avenue on January 25, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Manny Carabel/FilmMagic)
Susan L. Taylor’s Most Iconic Beauty Moments
NEW YORK CITY – APRIL 26: Susan L. Taylor attends Essence Awards on April 26, 1996 at the Paramount Theater in New York City. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
Susan L. Taylor’s Most Iconic Beauty Moments
NEW YORK, NY – MAY 09: Susan Taylor attends the Jazz At Lincoln Center 2016 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on May 9, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Pont/WireImage)
Susan L. Taylor’s Most Iconic Beauty Moments
NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 26: Susan Taylor attends the Winning Play$: Black Women, Feminism & Empowerment panel at The Paley Center for Media on June 26, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Donna Ward/Getty Images)
Susan L. Taylor’s Most Iconic Beauty Moments
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 29: Susan L. Taylor attends National CARES Mentoring Movement’s 9th Annual For the Love of Our Children Gala at Pier 60 on February 29, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for National CARES Mentoring Movement)
TOPICS: 