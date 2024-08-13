Lyubov Levitskaya / Shutterstock

There’s a lot to love about summer. But when the temperatures rise and the weather becomes unbearably hot, especially in August, it’s time for some beauty adjustments. Silk presses are traded for braided hairstyles, and heavy creams are often swapped out for lightweight moisturizers. On the makeup front, it’s all about preserving your look. The sweltering days of summer can do a number on makeup, which is exactly why you need to invest in a good setting powder.

It’s easy to lump all makeup powders into one box. However, the truth is that there are major differences. Unlike powder foundations and finishing powders, a setting powder is designed to lock your makeup in place and keep it looking good throughout the day. They can even range in formulations, including pressed and loose versions, and be used to bake and brighten.

The beauty of these powders lies in their versatility. Whether you’re trying to create a poreless look or are simply trying to get ahead of shine, there’s a setting powder out there for you. Finding the right one comes down to your specific needs. But no matter which you choose, you can rest assured that your makeup will remain intact on the hottest of days.

Here, celebrity makeup artists Adam Burrell and Molly Greenwald share their top setting powder picks to use for the rest of summer.

You may already be familiar with the brand’s famous loose powder. According to Burrell, the fine texture is regarded as one of the best in the industry for its amazing staying power and lightweight feel. This pressed version has those same qualities but is purse- and travel-friendly for on-the-go wear. Like its predecessor, it sets your makeup while also blurring the skin to give it a smooth and soft appearance.

Some powders can leave your skin feeling cakey, but that’s not the case with this product. It’s infused with plant actives, botanical oils, and skin-loving ingredients like vegetable-derived squalane to hydrate your skin. All that’s needed is a light dusting to set creamy products in place. It’s even designed to give you a light glow and a radiant look.

We all saw Rihanna showcase the abilities of this powder during her 2023 Super Bowl performance. Burrell says that the results are just as good off-stage. “This is a great universal powder that’s perfect for quick touch-ups,” he says. Not only does it control shine throughout the day, but it also works great for setting fresh makeup.

If there’s one thing your skin needs come summer, it’s hydration. With this water-based powder, dry and cakey makeup will be the last thing you have to worry about. It blurs away imperfections and continuously hydrates the skin for up to eight hours.

Anti-shine and oil-absorbing formulas are key in the summer for keeping your makeup in check. “This one feels weightless and has a sheer blurring effect,” says Greenwald. The pro notes it’s great for touching up places that tend to get greasy throughout the day, like the chin, nose, and between your eyebrows.

Like the brand’s hero primers, this powder is made to prolong your makeup look and give you a poreless look. The superfine powder is formulated with Kaolin clay, which is rich in minerals, to help absorb and control oil throughout the day. Even better? It blends effortlessly for a finish that’s natural and softly matte.

A true one-and-done compact, Bobbi Brown’s pressed powders do it all. We’re talking about setting makeup, evening skin tone, and absorbing excess oil. “They’re super lightweight and have an impressive shade range, especially for deeper complexions,” says Burrell.

Not only does this chic compact lock makeup in place, but it also has a plethora of skincare benefits. The formula is packed with beneficial ingredients like ceramides for moisture retention and powerful extracts such as green tea and saw palmetto that help control oil and reduce shine.

On-the-go touch-ups are all about honing in on specific areas of the skin. Whether it’s reducing shine or simply keeping a particularly sweat-prone area dry, precision is everything. Enter Huda’s Easy Bake pressed formula. It’s designed to target problem areas like oily T-zones and under-eyes. Burrell’s pro tip? “For touch-ups, use a small piece of tissue to blot problem areas before applying the powder for a smooth finish.”

In this loose powder, microfine spheres work to seamlessly set makeup in place and ultimately give your skin a soft and smooth appearance. Think of it like a soft-glam filter that blurs imperfections for a dreamy, slightly matted look.

“Finding a good powder means finding one that corresponds with your skin tone,” says Burrell. With Rare Beauty’s newest powder, that won’t be a problem. The compacts come in 14 shades and deliver a flawless finish that’s second-skin-like and photo-friendly.

While coverage can be beneficial, Greenwald notes that a translucent formula is better for the warmer months. “Always look for a sheer, weightless formula that will absorb oil and won’t be too drying.” This compact by Dior is one of her favorites for softening imperfections and giving you a natural skin-like finish.