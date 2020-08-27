Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Talk Self-Care and Fenty Skin

Photo: Courtesy of Fenty Skin

History proves that Rihanna can do anything. The Barbados native can single-handedly shift paradigms within the fashion and beauty industries. And she can even get rapper A$AP Rocky to divulge the skin care routine that’s responsible for his flawless complexion—you know, the one that made Rihanna even take notice.

The Fenty Skin creator cast A$AP Rocky for the brand’s hyperinclusive campaign that took the Internet by storm last month. And on Wednesday, she and the “Babushka Boi” artist appeared on GQ‘s Face to Face, where they discussed all things skin care. Specifically A$AP Rocky’s self-care routine, skin type (which he referred to as “handsome”) and favorite product from RiRi’s new skin care line.

“My self-care routine would be showering, taking care of my skin, exfoliatin’, moisturizin’, just cleansin’ myself, groomin’, trimmin’ any time I could,” he told Rihanna. He also admitted that he has sensitive skin, and because of that he’s cautious. Particularly when it comes to alcohol-based products and chemicals.

So it’s easy to understand why he loves the Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen from Fenty Skin. Made with clean ingredients, the product instantly gives skin a hydrating boost, and apparently hands too.

Noting that the “invisible moisturizer” is different and smells good, A$AP Rocky also pointed out that you can put it all over your hands: “You can’t be havin’ those dry hands talking to nobody.”