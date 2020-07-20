Rihanna Shares Surprising Details About Fenty Skin

Photo: Getty

You probably want to know everything about Fenty Skin, and we have a few details that may surprise you.

The forthcoming skin care line from Rihanna not only includes products that appear to make your skin extra dewy but the new formulas, which launch on July 31, can be used on your significant other too.

After the brand shared a campaign video featuring famous faces like A$AP Rocky and Lil Nas X, you may have concluded, that Fenty Skin isn’t just for the ladies. On Sunday, Rihanna confirmed it’s for the “fellas too.”

“That’s right baby… @fentyskin is for my fellas too! No Matter who you are, you deserve to have great skin,” tweeted Rihanna, who also shared that she spent over two years perfecting the products.

The video also revealed that the new line will offer at least three new products dubbed to jumpstart the new culture of skin care.

To get your hands on the products as soon as possible, sign up for early access at fentyskin.com.