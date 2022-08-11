When it comes to skincare products, I would usually steer away from fragranced products as they can cause skin irritation — especially for those with sensitive skin. However, after diving deeper into the realm of skincare and paying close attention to the ingredients list and product formulas, I’ve learned that not all scented skincare products are prone to be harsh. The simplest way to describe the key difference is the comparison between artificially-flavored food and drinks to naturally-flavored food and drinks. Basically, it’s safer to use a skincare product that’s infused with actual roses rather than to use a product that was formulated with potent chemicals to allude a rose’s essence.
Sisley Paris’s face masks are not only packed with ingredients to promote healthy, clear skin, they are also infused with natural elements that create a pleasant, sensual experience. Whether you’re looking to brighten, tone, exfoliate or deep cleanse, the half-century old beauty brand uses olfactory creativity to elevate the skincare experience. Some of the key ingredients found in the brand’s face mask line includes linden tree blossoms, saffron flower extract and lavender.
Ahead, shop a selection of our favorite face masks from Sisley Paris and discover their skincare benefits.
Sisley Paris Exfoliating Enzyme Mask
One of the best minutes you can add to your skincare routine. This face mask can be applied before your daily skincare routine – it exfoliates dead skin cells, tightens pores, and delivers a radiant look in just one minute. It’s packed with essential oils that create a pleasant, natural scent reminiscent of lavender.
Formulated specifically for sensitive skin, the Linden Blossom Facial Mask soothes the skin and calms redness while delivering an instantly radiant look. It’s also complemented with a soft scent and smoothes out the texture and appearance of the skin.
Built to give the skin an instant youthful appearance. This cream mask is infused with anti-aging ingredients and brightening properties such as black rose and padina pavonica extracts to leave the skin smooth and plump.
Allow this sleeping face mask to nourish the skin overnight to wake up to an extra-hydrated look. The combination of natural floral extracts and thyme honey rejuvenates the skin while also pleasing the senses by delicately scenting the skin.
Created to deliver the deep skincare benefits of a hydrating face mask in just three minutes. This express face mask will refresh dull skin, hydrate, and tone. When applying, you will get a floral whiff from the white lily and iris florentina extract.