Why You Should Consider Opting For A Simple Skin Care Routine

Hiraman / Getty Images

For many of us, our skin care routines are the only moments in the day that are truly for ourselves. Skincare routines aren’t just topical; they validate an internal part of ourselves that deserves love and care. This isn’t to be confused with skincare routines having to be extensive to be effective, either. A simple skincare routine can do more for us than any 10-step beauty routine.

Dr. Emma Amoafo-Mensah, known as Dr. Emma, is a consultant dermatologist who believes in the power of simple skincare routines. “The most successful skincare routine is simple: it minimizes the risk of irritation and increases the likelihood of you going through all the steps daily,” says Dr. Amoafo-Mensah.

The power of a simple skincare routine lies in consistency. Fewer steps can help us target our skin without becoming overwhelmed. Being consistent will maintain balance in our skin over time, making us less likely to experience breakouts or risk overexposing our skin barrier. “It’s virtually impossible to see results if you’re not consistent; you’re much less likely to be consistent if your routine is complicated and has many steps.”

So, what does our skincare routine need to balance practicality and simplicity? Dr. Amoafo-Mensah believes a successful routine should consist of three parts: cleanser, moisturizer, and sunscreen. However, if you want to target specific skin issues, adding products that will tackle such causes is exceptional. Dr. Amoafo-Mensah says, “Retinol and vitamin C could be added if you have anti-aging concerns, a hyperpigmentation serum could be added to manage dark spots, and a barrier serum could be added to help with dry, sensitive skin.”

Read on to learn more.

Cleanser

Cleansers are a great way to clear out our pores daily. It’s advised that we pick a cleanser according to our skin type. Foam cleansers are best for oily skin, while cream cleansers will satisfy dry and sensitive skin. Some cleaners can target specific issues. I have been using the Skinfx Acne Cleanser, which contains 2% BHA, azelaic acid, niacinamide, and AHA. These ingredients cleanse my pores while still keeping my acne at bay.

Moisturizer

Remembering our skin type is also advised when picking out a moisturizer. Our moisturizer can change depending on skin type, hormones, or season. During winter, opting for a moisturizer that focuses on hydration is common. The Tatcha Dewy Skin Cream is an excellent example of a hydration product that can align with normal to dry skin. Youth To The People Superfood Air Whip Moisture Cream is a safe selection to rebuild the skin barrier and achieve long-lasting hydration for acne-prone skin.

SPF

Along with cleansers and moisturizers, there is a large selection of sunscreens on the market. However, not all are created equal. Most sunscreens run the risk of us having an overcast on our face, so seek out sunscreens like SuperGood Unseen Sunscreen with a clear consistency that reduces any overcast risk. You may also select matte, glow, or tinted sunscreens from their collection to enhance your skin while protecting it.