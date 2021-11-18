It’s time to make your list and check it twice because the holiday season has arrived. Look no further if you’re still stumped on what to get your candle-loving bestie, no matter their gender.

There’s nothing quite like snuggling up with a warm candle beside you, and Boy Smells understands what a wonderful gift it can be. As a result, the fragrance company decided to release a perfectly timed holiday candle collection that will show just how much you care by bringing the holiday spirit to life with reimagined winter scents. This novel collection wouldn’t be the first time the company abolished basic behavior. Boy Smells thrives on dismantling society’s outdated expectations about identity and creating a new world of wonderful and genderful products.

The limited-edition candles, Future Classics Collection are decadent and unexpected renditions of traditional seasonal scents that we’ve come to love, housed in colorful vessels with embossed metallic leafing. Take a look at what the holiday bundle offers.

Boy Smells welcomes the new FIGURARE candle to its atelier, which boasts bold notes of fig leaves, black pepper, lavender, cardamom, pepperwood, and fir balsam, and is described as a modern take on traditional opulence by the brand.

The BROKEN ROSARY candle is also included in the bundle, which has notes of cedarwood, rose, cardamom, moss, cinnamon leaf, musk, and orris.

Finally, the bundle includes the DE NÎMES candle that features the aromatic scents of almond, eucalyptus, rhubarb, violet, ambergris, blueberry, and juniper.

Whether you give these decadent candles to your candle-loving bestie, or yourself, they’re sure to help you celebrate the holidays and cheers to self-care.

Each candle retails for $39 with the votive trio available for $58 for a limited time only on BoySmells.com and in select luxury retailers. Limited edition magnum sizes will also be available at $86 each.