We’ve been eagerly anticipating the arrival of autumn. Not only do we get to sport our favorite cardigan, vampy lipstick and knee-high boots, but it also offers the opportunity to indulge in the most cliché fall-inspired products. Hello, pumpkin spice and apple cinnamon on everything! While everyone’s ideal day during the crisp season may be different, we can all agree that it definitely includes lighting some fall candles to enjoy the ambiance and the flicker of the flame that embodies coziness—especially when it comes to unwinding after a long day.
If you’re anything like us, your ideal way to unwind consists of dimming the lights, tuning into a movie/podcast, and enjoying the aromatic scent of a candle. And we think we can concur that nothing is like receiving the warm embrace of a bathroom candle when rejuvenating on self-care Sunday.
If you’re searching for candles to enhance your space, we’ve got you covered. From Champagne scents to spicy vanilla smells, here are the must-haves that have us excited about the new season. Come on in and get warm!
01
Bath & Body Works White Barn SPICED CRANBERRY TOFFEE
Rich Toffee, Fresh Cranberries, Swirled with Caramel with Natural Essential Oils
Photo Courtesy of Bath & Body Works
02
P.F. Candle Co. Vanilla & Ghost Pepper Soy Candle
A cool desert breeze, the sun setting over terracotta landscapes, a warm blanket’s embrace, and the lingering spice from dried ristra peppers. Creamy, spicy, and woody. Violet, tonka bean, cedar, cinnamon.
Photo Courtesy of P.F. Candle Co.
03
Kure Candle- Sweet Sunday
Kure’s Sweet Sunday candle with notes of coconut, milk, and sugar.
Photo Courtesy of Kure
04
Patet Girl, Build Your Own Empire Candle
For self-made leaders that are not afraid to take the reins of their destiny. Ideal for those who feel comfortable being at their best. Its fire will fuel your ardent gist so you can show them what you’re made of. Fresh citrus fruit, amber, oakmoss, lavender, and sage strengthen your grit when challenges come from all sides.
Photo Courtesy of Patet
05
Otherland Seasonal Edition Manor House Weekend Cardamom Milk
Manor House Weekend Cardamom Milk frothy milk• cardamom• praline woods
Photo Courtesy of Otherland
06
Mood Do Not Disturb Champagne Scented Candle
Set the mood with our champagne-scented candle, hand-poured in a glass amber jar to fit the aesthetic of any room. Smells like: you just popped a bottle to celebrate yourself – includes notes of pink grapefruit and fresh sweet pea. a year-round classic in our eyes.
Photo Courtesy of Mood
07
Evolution Aura Prestige Candle
Courtesy of Brand
08
Navabella Iced Eggnog Holiday Soy Candle
Spark some unforgettable holiday memories with nostalgic aromas of cinnamon, nutmeg, clove, ginger, and molasses swirled in a concoction of creamy goodness.
Photo Courtesy of Navabella
09
Forvr Mood Baked Candle
Looking like a whole SNACK! Come getchu a taste before it’s too late! Scent Details: Top: Blueberry, Rhubarb Heart: Cherry, Strawberry, Raspberry Base: Vanilla
Photo Courtesy of Forvr Mood
10
Atelier Cologne Vanille Tribeca Candle
Lighting an Atelier Cologne candle is an open door to refined homes with a soul. Our candles are an invitation to inspiring and inviting homes around the world. Experience the city that never sleeps in a timeless Art Deco interior with Vanille Tribeca, enlightened by the warm and spicy notes of Vanilla. It was time to experience a city that never sleeps. The party was taking place in an Art Deco apartment. As the voices were getting clearer, the scent of vanilla was becoming present little by little. When they reached the door, the warm and slightly spicy reigned supreme. They knew they have reached their destination.
Photo Courtesy of Atelier Cologne
11
Nest New York Pumpkin Chai 3-Wick Candle
Create a cozy autumn ambiance with this exquisitely fragranced 3-Wick Candle featuring a blend of wild pumpkin, spicy masala chai, cardamom, ginger, and cinnamon.
Photo Courtesy of Nest New York
