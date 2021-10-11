We’ve been eagerly anticipating the arrival of autumn. Not only do we get to sport our favorite cardigan, vampy lipstick and knee-high boots, but it also offers the opportunity to indulge in the most cliché fall-inspired products. Hello, pumpkin spice and apple cinnamon on everything! While everyone’s ideal day during the crisp season may be different, we can all agree that it definitely includes lighting some fall candles to enjoy the ambiance and the flicker of the flame that embodies coziness—especially when it comes to unwinding after a long day.

If you’re anything like us, your ideal way to unwind consists of dimming the lights, tuning into a movie/podcast, and enjoying the aromatic scent of a candle. And we think we can concur that nothing is like receiving the warm embrace of a bathroom candle when rejuvenating on self-care Sunday.

If you’re searching for candles to enhance your space, we’ve got you covered. From Champagne scents to spicy vanilla smells, here are the must-haves that have us excited about the new season. Come on in and get warm!