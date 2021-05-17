Top 6 Candles You Should Burn Next

For most of us, lighting a candle is our chance to escape the grind of our everyday lives. There’s something so special in creating an atmosphere where you can relax and instantly feel comfortable. Trust us, the right candle can be just what you need to let the stresses melt away.
What’s more? These days you can find a scented candle in practically any scent you want. Whether you need an excuse to daydream or a reason to focus, light up these candles for the perfect chill session.
From uber luxury picks to affordable favorites, these are the best candles you should light next.
01
PATTERN Beauty Candle
PATTERN Founder/CEO Tracee Ellis Ross said it best: “It’s more important than ever to take the time to relax and recharge, to find beauty in slowing down and seeking solace. Our new candle pulls from our signature PATTERN fragrance beloved by customers to soothe the senses and create calm wherever you are.”
02
Birthdate Co. Candles
What if we told you there was a candle designed just for you? Birthdate Candles combines numerology, astrology, and tarot into a unique character reading and a custom blend of natural oils to create 365 candles—one for every day of the year. Each candle is developed by master perfumers to create a unique, custom scent that’s tailored to the recipient’s soul, according to the astrological readings.
03
Bath and Body Works Candle
Those who love soaking up the sun at the boardwalk will love the caramel-glazed popcorn, taffy-apple, and saltwater notes.
04
Carrière Frères Candle
This union of rose and spearmint is the perfect scent to lift your spirits and make you feel good.
05
Homesick Candle
Whether you got a job promotion or you simply got out of bed today, there’s always a reason to celebrate. Light this champagne scented candle whenever you feel celebratory.
06
Harlem Candle Company Luxury Candle
Ever wonder what it was like to sneak into a speakeasy during the Prohibition era? We imagine it would smell just like this candle’s sweet licorice and plum blossom notes.