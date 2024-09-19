9 Times Sanaa Lathan Proved She’s The Queen Of Blush

Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for BET+

Actress Sanaa Lathan’s beauty first appeared on television shows, like Family Matters and Moesha, before starring in the addictive romantic drama Love & Basketball with Omar Epps.

Since then, she’s landed roles in some of the biggest Black films of our time, recognized by not only her talent but also her sweet grin, brown eyes, and blush-kissed cheekbones.

For example, at the Brown Sugar Premiere in 2002, Lathan established her stance on blush which framed her metallic eyeshadow. She doubled down on circular application at the Out of Time Premiere in her most pigmented look yet, before dusting body glitter and blush over her eyes at the 58th Annual Tony Awards the following year.

In the 2010s, she toned down the rouge, attending the 6th Annual ESSENCE BWIH Awards with frosted, blush-toned lipstick (turning up the pigment at a Beso event in 2016). As time progressed, she leaned into bronze tones to sculpt her cheeks (think: 2022’s The Best Man: The Final Chapters Premiere) for a warmer, more sensual moment— which has lasted since.

Now, on her 53rd birthday, here are all of our favorite Sanaa Lathan blush moments.

HOLLYWOOD – AUGUST 23: Actress Sanaa Lathan arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere of “Undiscovered” at the Egyptian Theater on August 23, 2005 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Sanaa Lathan during 58th Annual Tony Awards – Arrivals at Radio City Music Hall in New York, New York, United States. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 21: Sanaa Lathan arrives at the 6th Annual ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Luncheon at Beverly Hills Hotel on February 21, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

Sanaa Lathan during Brown Sugar – New York Premiere at The Ziegfeld Theater in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)

Sanaa Lathan during Out of Time – New York Premiere – Outside Arrivals at Loews Cineplex Lincoln Square in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 28: Actress Sanaa Lathan arrives at the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted by Graydon Carter at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 28, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CA – MARCH 15: Actress Sana Lathan attends the Sanaa Lathan hosts event at Beso on March 15, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tasia Wells/FilmMagic)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 22: Sanaa Lathan attends “On The Come Up” Dinner & A Movie With DJ Suss One at iPic Fulton Market on September 22, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)