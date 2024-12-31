Product of the Week: S’Able Labs Okra Face Serum

Composite by India Espy-Jones

When it comes to anti-aging, retinol is king. More than a hero ingredient, it is a workhorse for issues like loss of elasticity, dark spots, wrinkles, and even acne. As a beauty writer, I’m no stranger to the benefits of retinol. But, admittedly, I was also not in a rush to add it to my routine until I found S’Able Labs Okra Face Serum.

Passing the mid-30s mark is a milestone to be proud of. However, I was also beginning to notice deep lines on my forehead. I knew it was probably time to start using retinol, so I reached for the Okra Face Serum. A few months prior, I’d learned of the launch and was intrigued by the unique mix of ingredients.

The star, an okra-derived peptide complex named Myoxinol™, stood out to me the most. Dubbed nature’s Botox, the peptides in okra can stimulate collagen and have been scientifically proven to inhibit muscular movement in the face to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

The science backing okra was interesting, but it was the rest of this serum’s ingredients that pulled me in. It uses a blend of hydrating components, ceramides, and botanical oils to create a serum that targets concerns and deeply nourishes the skin.

However, at its core, the Okra Face Serum enforces the ethos of S’Able Labs’ efforts against hyperpigmentation in melanin-rich skin. The retinoid component is gentle and works to smooth wrinkles while also aiding in the reduction of stubborn dark spots that deeper complexions know all too well. The combination is what sets this serum apart from the sea of other retinol products.

The uniqueness of the product wasn’t surprising, as S’Able Labs’ is one of the few brands bringing awareness to African ingredients and beauty rituals. Their line-up of products introduces beauty enthusiasts to key A-beauty ingredients like qasil from Somalian Gob trees, West African black seed and baobab, and rooibos from South Africa. These botanicals, while new to mainstream beauty, have long been revered for diminishing hyperpigmentation, evening texture, and nourishing the skin’s barrier.

With that in mind, I was anxious to see how the Okra Serum would work against my pesky forehead lines. The gentleness of the product means you can use it in both your morning and evening routines. However, I chose to use it in my nighttime regimen. After cleansing and lightly toning my skin, I’d apply the serum before my moisturizer. The consistency falls somewhere between a cream and liquid, allowing it to go on smoothly and absorb quickly.

After just a few days of use, I (thankfully) noticed that the wrinkles were becoming much more akin to fine lines. But I also began to see a change in my skin tone. The small spots of darkness from acne scars began to disappear, and my skin felt bouncy and smooth. More importantly, I didn’t notice or feel any signs of irritation, which has deterred me from using retinol in the past.

Observing wrinkles in your skin for the first time is a tough pill to digest. For me, the sight of them in an otherwise perfect picture had me shaken. But adding this serum to my nightly routine has been a game changer and has improved my skin in ways I wasn’t expecting. Even more compelling was how quickly I noticed the results. Several weeks into using it, the lines in my forehead had all but disappeared, and my skin all around was much smoother.