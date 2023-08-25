PinkPantheress Starred In New Starface Hydro-Star® Campaign

courtesy of Starface



Starface, a skincare brand known for their star-shaped pimple patches, launched a new hydro-star and ingredient this week. In celebration of the launch, Starface featured singer-songwriter, PinkPantheress, in their latest intergalactic campaign.

Unlike their other patches, the latest Starface hydro-star® is the first sticker with a natural, plant-based ingredient in a brand new color. The “Boy’s A Liar” singer had on the new neon green acne sticker with tea tree oil to absorb, shrink, and protect blemishes.

“[PinkPantheress] is a genuine fan of the brand and has shown us a lot of support so we’ve always wanted to find a larger campaign to partner on,” said Kala Brothers, President of Starface. “Our Tea Tree launch was the perfect fit.”

Tea tree oil, a plant-based extract, is combined with hydrocolloid to help balance and soothe skin while minimizing the appearance of swelling. Try the hydro-star® + tea tree on oily spots to cleanse and unclog pores by removing excess oil and buildup.

Their original ingredient, hydrocolloid, is how the Starface hydro-stars® got stuck with the name. Hydrocolloid is a substance clinically-proven to improve the appearance of spots overnight. The star ingredient draws out fluid to help soothe redness and inflammation, according to Starface.

“We love to play with bright and bold colors, so we leaned into this vibrant, neon-green shade,” said Brothers. “The bright green also lent itself to a really fun campaign moment, tying the natural ingredient to a supernatural vibe.”

The pack of 32 hydro-stars are a super cute solution to breakouts as your must-try acne sticker. For immediate relief from back-to-school stress, weather changes, and hormonal breakouts, the green hydro-star will shrink your blemish without irritating the skin.

To apply the acne sticker, wash your face with the Starface Space Wash to remove any excess dirt or oil. Then, dry your skin with the Cloud Face Cotton Puffs and cover your blemish with the hydro-star.

Their full collection of hydro-stars include big blue, yellow, xl stars, and other versions of the acne sticker. Each star is “fun to wear and looks great on everyone” with most stickers formulated with only one or two ingredients.

The hydro-stars® + big blue contains just hydrocolloid and salicylic acid in an award-winning formula to shrink deep spots. As for the micro-cloud, the self-dissolving micro dart patch features niacinamide, sodium hyaluronate, and other beneficial ingredients. Other hydro-stars, like the xl big star, black star, and rainbow star, have only their star ingredient — 100 percent hydrocolloid.

Wear the patch for over six hours, either during the day or overnight, up to three times per week. Then peel the star off for supernatural skin, just like PinkPantheress, all day long.

The hydro-star® + tea tree is available now for $12.99 on starface.world in the US, UK, and Canada.