Best New Music This Week: Mickey Guyton, Billy Porter, PinkPantheress And More

Today’s list also features a new album from Mahalia, and Jon Batiste’s single, “Drink Water.”
By Okla Jones ·

Happy Friday, folks. With summer in full swing, it’s only right that many of the biggest and brightest artists ranging from the genres of hip-hop, R&B, and soul, deliver some amazing tunes for your listening pleasure.

Today, actor, singer, writer, and director Billy Porter returns with a new single titled “Broke A Sweat,” and the British star Mahalia releases her second studio album IRL, which includes guest appearances Joyce Wrice, JoJo, Stormzy, and Destin Conrad. Today’s list also includes a new song from Quavo and Future, J Hus’ Beautiful and Brutal Yard, a fresh song from PinkPantheress, and more.

Take a look at our roundup of new music below.

