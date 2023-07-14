Best New Music This Week: Mickey Guyton, Billy Porter, PinkPantheress And More

Happy Friday, folks. With summer in full swing, it’s only right that many of the biggest and brightest artists ranging from the genres of hip-hop, R&B, and soul, deliver some amazing tunes for your listening pleasure.

Today, actor, singer, writer, and director Billy Porter returns with a new single titled “Broke A Sweat,” and the British star Mahalia releases her second studio album IRL, which includes guest appearances Joyce Wrice, JoJo, Stormzy, and Destin Conrad. Today’s list also includes a new song from Quavo and Future, J Hus’ Beautiful and Brutal Yard, a fresh song from PinkPantheress, and more.

Take a look at our roundup of new music below.

01 Mahalia – ‘IRL’ British musician Mahalia has released her highly anticipated second album, IRL. Through her new record, the BRIT and GRAMMY nominated artist has delivered a beautiful classic; effortlessly condensing any number of disparate styles and genres into music that connects the gap between Pop, Soul, and R&B. Listen to it HERE.

02 PinkPantheress ft. Destroy Lonely – “Turn Your Phone Off” PinkPantheress and Destroy Lonely have come together for a beautiful new song titled “Turn Your Phone Off.” Stream the track HERE.

03 Mickey Guyton ft. Kane Brown – “Nothing Compares To You” Country star Mickey Guyton drops the highly anticipated new single “Nothing Compares To You,” featuring Kane Brown. Check it out HERE.

04 Jon Batiste ft. Fireboy DML and Jon Bellion – “Drink Water” Jon Batiste recruited Fireboy DML and Jon Bellion for his latest single, “Drink Water” which will appear on his studio album, World Music Radio on August 18. Check it out HERE.

05 Dave East – ‘Fortune Favors The Bold’ Today, Dave East drops his new album Fortune Favors The Bold. The project features Cordae, Coi Leray, Ghostface Killah, Tyga, Ty Dolla $ign, and more. Stream the album HERE.

06 J Hus – ‘Beautiful And Brutal Yard’ British rapper J Hus will return with his third album Beautiful And Brutal Yard. The project is the rapper’s first full-length release since 2020’s Big Conspiracy, and features Drake, Burna Boy, and more. Listen to it HERE.

07 Billy Porter – “Broke A Sweat” Billy Porter has today dropped a brand new single called “Broke a Sweat,” taken from the Pose star’s upcoming album The Black Mona Lisa. Listen to it HERE.