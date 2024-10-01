17 Best Beauty Street Style Moments From PFW SS25 Day 7

Photos by Seleen Saleh for ESSENCE.

Paris Fashion Week’s seventh day called for a lineup of iconic designers, with Stella McCartney, Gabriela Hearst and Balenciaga taking center stage. Balenciaga, in particular, caught the attention of the audience with its dinner party theme.

As Paris Fashion Week draws to a close, models, influencers, stylists and show attendees celebrate another successful season of ready-to-wear collections. Naturally, on the streets, we saw models dancing with fresh, radiant faces—their joy evident as they revel in their runway achievements. Meanwhile, other show-goers exude an air of sophistication, grace and refined taste for day seven.

The makeup trends spotted during the day centered around a polished glam look, featuring a balance of dewy and matte finishes. Hairstyles made statements with choppy and molded pixie cuts in blonde and warm autumn brown hues. One of our favorite standout beauty moments came from Ming Lee-Simmons, who sported a classic red lip, giving NYC flair with Paris flavor.

Below, we get into the 17 best street style beauty moments from day seven of Paris Fashion Week’s Spring/Summer 2025 season.