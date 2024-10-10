Everything To Know About Pattern Beauty’s Latest Tool

Courtesy of PATTERN Beauty

This time of year—as temperatures fall and the humidity of summer begins to wane—our hair requires more from our routine than just a bi-weekly shampoo and condition. So, to hydrate this season’s dry, brittle textures, PATTERN Beauty launched their latest treatment duo—the Hair Steamer and Breakage Barrier Hair Mask—as the missing pieces to your seasonal haircare puzzle.

“Our PATTERN Hair Steamer goes beyond traditional treatment methods by not only hydrating and softening hair but also supercharging the way you deep condition at home,” Founder Tracee Ellis Ross said in a press release. Hair steaming—the use of warm steam to open your hair cuticles—promotes product penetration and hydration, counteracting dryness and boosting hair elasticity.

The tool, which includes a prong and diffuser attachment, “amplifies the efficacy of our award-winning conditioners and treatment masks to further deliver on our mission to give the textured masses healthy and hydrated, juicy and joyful hair,” Ross said. Used with the nutrient-dense Breakage Barrier Hair Mask (formerly known as the Transition Mask), the steamer is proven to deliver four times less breakage to all hair types.

More than just breakage control, the mask’s nutrient-dense ingredients, such as manuka honey and white tea, can be used for texture definition. And, partnered with the steamer, increases curl retention and definition, resulting in improved hair health and appearance. Taking the next step in your seasonal hair routine doesn’t have to be hard, especially with the right tools at your fingertips.

The PATTERN Hair Steamer and Breakage Barrier Hair Mask are available now on patternbeauty.com and exclusively sold at Ulta Beauty in stores and online October 14.