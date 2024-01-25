PATTERN Beauty Expands Their Beloved Palo Santo Aroma Into A Full Collection

courtesy of PATTERN Beauty

Last year, PATTERN Beauty launched a beloved, Palo Santo-scented Leave-In Conditioner. The light woody aroma has notes of citrus and mint, for equal parts relaxation and hydration on wash day. Reminiscent of burning incense, “the Palo Santo scent is one of my absolute favorites,” Founder and Co-CEO Tracee Elliss Ross says in a press release. “When deciding to infuse an additional fragrance into PATTERN products, it felt like the definite choice.”

That said, the black-ish actress is now taking things a step further with the Palo Santo Ensemble, launching today. “Following the excitement of the Palo Santo Leave-In Conditioner launch, we quickly worked to expand this aromatic line to enhance more of our wildly popular products,” Ross says. Now, the aroma can be found in fan-favorites such as the Curl Mousse, Medium Conditioner, and Styling Cream.

After you shampoo, caress your coils with the oil-infused Medium Conditioner for lightweight hydration, slippage, and curl definition. Then, lock in the moisture with the Leave-In Conditioner before using the Curl Mousse for added definition and bounce. To sculpt your hair into a desired style, the Styling Cream is perfect for finishing off your look.

“We continue to work toward really good products that are effective but also have stuff in them that supports hair,” Ross told ESSENCE a year after the brand launched in 2019. “One of the things that’s been really important to me from the beginning, about PATTERN, is that we really are meeting our hair where it is. We aren’t telling it where to go.” Years later, the Palo Santo Ensemble reinforces her intention to give our curls exactly what they demand.

The Palo Santo Ensemble is now available exclusively at PatternBeauty.com. You can find it at Sephora, and Sephora.com on February 27th.