Pat McGrath Delivered Flawless Skin At Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton FW25 Show

Francois Durand/Getty Images/ courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Last night, men’s creative director Pharrell Williams presented his Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2025 collection, in collaboration with Japanese designer Nigo, at The Louvre in Paris. While the collaboration commemorated their almost 25-year friendship, Pat McGrath celebrated the male models by sending them down the runway with ultra flawless and hydrated skin.

Idris Elba, Sabrina Dhowre Elba at the Louis Vuitton fashion show during Paris Fashion Week Menswear Fall 2025 on January 21, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images)

While the front row hosted celebrities like YSL Beauty partner, Shaboozey, and the mouth-watering Idris Elba, makeup maven Pat McGrath, who’s been a consultant for LVMH for years, has been the artist behind all of Pharrell’s shows so far.

Shaboozey, A$AP Nast at the Louis Vuitton fashion show during Paris Fashion Week Menswear Fall 2025 on January 21, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images)

This season. hyper-hydrated skin meant featuring a mix of both matte and wet textures. Namely, McGrath used Humanrace’s Humidifying Face Cream and 7D Mystifying Gel Moisturizer to prep the face. To enhance the luminous finish, she tapped the PAT McGRATH LABS Divine Skin: Rose 001™ The Essence, one of the products used to achieve her legendary porcelain skin look.

For complexion, McGrath relied on Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Foundation and under-eye powder. Meanwhile, a clear version of the Lip Fetish Sheer Color Balm was brushed onto the lips.

With stylist Karim Belghiran on hair, hydration extended into the textures of Black models through defined, sheen curls. One model wore a wet, frizzed middle part and natural bob-length barrel curls, while others with thicker hair were left sponged.

As for their nails, artist Dawn Sterling went clean cut with clear coats, metallic finishes, and embellishments as the gold standard for a men’s week manicure.

PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 21: A model walks the runway during the Louis Vuitton Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 fashion show as part of the Paris Men Fashion Week on January 21, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

