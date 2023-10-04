Marc Piasecki / Contributor

Fashion month has come to a close. Paris Fashion Week– the final city of the Spring-Summer 2024– ended with many surprise celebrities walking the runway for some of fashion’s top designers. From the icon Angela Bassett strutting for Mugler, to FKA Twigs’ performance at Valentino, the shows in Paris weren’t ones you’d want to miss. And, of course, to tie everything together were eye-catching beauty looks.

Louis Vuitton, for one, was all about ’90s, French-inspired makeup by Pat McGrath. The show was a love letter to taupe eyeshadow. Meanwhile, for Rick Owens, an otherwise no-makeup makeup look went dark with black-colored contacts. And per most fashion months– the minimal makeup trend was alive and well thanks to shows like Ferragamo.

As for hair? Saint Laurent kept the models’ tresses concealed — which meant head covers or short, picked out afros. For Acne Studios, middle parted, flyaway-free strands were front and center. Overall, as we look back, it’s clear that this season was a reminder that less is more: dark brown lips or knife-sharp liners go a long way.

In case you missed the shows, below, find 7 standout beauty looks from Paris Fashion Week.

Mugler

PARIS, FRANCE – OCTOBER 02: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Angela Bassett walks the runway during the Mugler Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 02, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)

Saint Laurent

PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 26: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Headshot detail during the Saint Laurent Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 26, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Estrop/Getty Images)

Louis Vuitton

PARIS, FRANCE – OCTOBER 02: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) A model walks the runway during the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 02, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)

Valentino

PARIS, FRANCE – OCTOBER 01: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) FKA Twigs performs during the Valentino Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 01, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)

Rick Owens

PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 28: A model walks the runway during the Rick Owens Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2024 fashion show as part of the Paris Fashion Week on September 28, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Acne Studios

PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 27: A model walks the runway during the Acne Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2024 fashion show as part of the Paris Fashion Week on September 27, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Ferragamo