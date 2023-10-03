How Pat McGrath Brought The ‘90s Beauty Look To Life At Louis Vuitton’s SS24 Show

The Spring 2024 Louis Vuitton collection was all about honoring classic French style and beauty. The show– which took place at the brand’s unopened flagship boutique on the Champs-Élysées– included bright blouses and structured blazers. To complete the chic looks? Smoky, glamorous eye makeup by legendary artist, Pat McGrath.

This all began with a solid base. All models had glowing complexions, thanks to Pat McGrath Labs’ Divine Skin Essence and Sublime Perfection Primer. To add depth to the luminous skin, artists used the Pat McGrath Jeweled Temptation eye palette. The soft, taupe brown hues of the shades “Daring Desire” and “Amber Aura” melted over the lids, into the creases, and under the lower lash lines. Additionally, a light coat of mascara did the trick to draw attention to the eyes. Altogether? McGrath and team gave classic, muted brown tones a modern feel.

Meanwhile, Divine Blush made the cheeks pop– creating a subtle, rosy glow. To finish off, models received a coat of sheer lip balm for a hydrated pout. All in all? The show was a reminder that, when in doubt, give a classic look your own twist. After all, as the press release states, the show was all about, “presenting technical fashion,” and ‘90s-inspired makeup, “with a modern sense of sensuality.”