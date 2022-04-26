Pat McGrath Develops A New Skincare Line That Will Be Your Skin’s Best Friend

If you’re a big fan of Pat McGrath’s makeup, you’ll be thrilled to hear the news. With her latest product, Divine Skin: Rose 001 The Essence, Dame Pat McGrath, the iconic makeup artist, is taking her beauty expertise to the next level. “This is my transformative solution for hydrated, revitalized, and luminous skin,” says McGrath in a recent press release shared with ESSENCE.

She’s ready to share her unique glow with the world after three decades of cultivating it backstage, on the red carpet, and on the sets of the most iconic editorials. Pat McGrath’s complexion-perfecting remedy for her signature radiance is The Essence. “For the FIRST-EVER foray into Skincare by Pat McGrath Labs, I wanted to create something for all skin types that’s the effortless first step to awakening our complexion’s natural moisture memory, revealing the skin we are born with, reawakened. It’s my dream come true!”

Divine Skin: Rose 001™ The Essence increases the efficacy of your current skincare practice by rapidly and continuously boosting hydration while maintaining the skin’s protective matrix. What’s the end result? A perfectly prepared and restored complexion for smooth makeup application.

“I’ve been privy to Pat’s top-secret Divine Skin: Rose 001 The Essence throughout its development. My skin has to look healthy every day, it’s my job,” says the first-ever global face of Pat Mcgrath Labs, Naomi Campbell in a press release. “That’s why I’ve incorporated it into my daily skincare routine. I wouldn’t use anything else. The glow, the luminosity, the hydration, it’s unparalleled. It’s perfection.”

According to Dame McGrath, who is set to receive an honorary Clio Award later this week, The Essence is 97% natural, clean and gentle. “It’s designed for all skin types and fits seamlessly into any skincare routine. This beautiful formula unlocks the secrets to glowing, gorgeous, supple, smooth, sensuous skin in an instant, and over time it transforms your skin,” she explains.

Dopping May 5th, this luxury skincare must-have will retail for $86, available via the Pat McGrath website.