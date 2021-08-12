Pat McGrath Releases Her Newest Palette, Mothership IX, And It’s So Futuristic

Courtesy of Brand

Attention makeup enthusiasts, Pat McGrath Labs is dropping her latest palette, and it is an absolute must-have for your vanity if you love an eyeshadow that’s out-of-this-world.

Launching today (August 12), the Mothership IX: Huetopian Dream palette is so rich and brilliant that you’d think it was teleported from the future. According to the website, the shadows are extremely blendable with no-creasing and high-performance colors.

Accompanying the palette, McGarth is also introducing the Intensifeyes Artistry Wand, which the makeup artist says is her backstage secret weapon to effortlessly elevating eyeshadow pigments and giving her clients a look that pops with color.

Cardi B, who is a major McGrath muse, took a trip into the future by wearing colors from the futuristic palette in the “Wild Side” music video with singer Normani. Makeup artist Erika La’ Pearl revealed that she used the Mothership IX and the Divine Blush Collection to create the look that is becoming the talk of the beauty world.

La’ Pearl revealed a few secrets behind the “Wild Side” artistry, which was a collaboration between La’Pearl and Normani’s makeup artist Breyona Holt. “Cardi is flexible, and I wanted her look to exude sexiness. The gorgeous green eyeshadow was from the Nocturnal Nirvana Quad palette and was paired with shades from the upcoming Labs palette. To give that glow on Cardi’s face and body, I used the Divine Glow Highlighter ‘Golden Nectar.’”

All shades are formulated with next-generation technology to ensure seamless blending and exceptional wear on every skin tone. The cosmically creamy pigments venture from velvety mattes and mesmerizing metallics to luminous shimmer. However, what we love most is that the products are free of parabens, sulfates, formaldehyde, and many other unsavory ingredients.

To get this palette, it’s going to run you $125. As for the wand, get ready to dish out $32. To get your beautiful packaged Mothership IX, visit PatMcGarth.com.