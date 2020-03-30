Photo: Getty

Its’ rare to see doctors wearing anything other than personal protective equipment these days, but the new normal hasn’t stopped physicians from participating in the latest social media challenge that calls for women to get dolled up.

To celebrate National Doctors Day, ESSENCE Wellness House panelist and family physician Dr. Lauren Powell got in on the social media fun and provided us with the beauty inspiration we need for getting through another week of quarantine.

If you could use a pick-me-up or just a little motivation to get glammed up, then check out the video of Powell’s Don’t Rush Challenge– doctors edition below. These ladies did not come to play.