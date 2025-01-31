Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images

The front row, for decades, has been the destination to debut your most legendary beauty moments. Two seasons ago, Beyoncé shut down New York fashion week at the Luar show, covering her blonde hair with a crystallized headscarf. Then, last season, Cardi B dished out look after look in her avant-garde beauty rendezvous at Paris fashion week SS25.

Now, Megan Thee Stallion was declared a Houston “Haute-ie” this season, attending her first set of Haute Couture front rows in Paris. First, she arrived in an old Hollywood pin curl to Giambattista Valli, then a natural-haired bun and headdress at Gaurav Gupta. To end the week? A wet, sleek look at Jean Paul Gaultier.

Styled by her long-time hair stylist Kellon Deryck, Thee Stallion’s couture-exclusive red hair was drenched, pulled back, and hung at her mid-back. The look—paired with a trench coat and panties from Jean Paul Gaultier’s 2001 collection—was an extension of the show’s “naufrage” references (translated to “shipwreck” in English).

While her eyelids and lips remained as wet as her hair, Rihanna’s makeup artist Priscilla Ono juxtaposed the texture with a mattified base before adding a small detail on her cheek: a black beauty mark. To complete the look, Megan Thee Stallion combed through her hair with a black outlined stiletto manicure—closing couture week as the “haute-est” on the front row.