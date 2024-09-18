Our Favorite Beauty Moments From London Fashion Week SS25

HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images

Just after NYFW wrapped up—which presented tattoo makeup and ultraviolet skin as the latest trends—beauty’s biggest players jetted off to London for fashion month’s next location. From blue brows and reversed nails at Chet Lo, to braided wigs at Ahluwalia and Wild West mash-ups at Chopova Lowena, the city took this season’s hair and makeup to new wild card heights.

Below, take a look at all the best beauty moments from LFW SS25.

Ahluwalia

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 14: A model walks the runway at the Ahluwalia fashion show during London Fashion Week September 2024 Spring/Summer 2025 on September 14, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

At Ahluwalia, the “Home Sweet Home” collection invited make-up artist Mata Mariélle, hairstylist Issac Poleon, and nail artist Cherrie Snow to channel belonging, migration, and ancestral homes through beauty. Brown lips, beaded wigs, and earth-toned nails were at the center of the culture-driven collection (which included over half Black models) dressed in ultraviolet skin and glazed lips.

KNWLS

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 15: A model walks the runway at the KNWLS show during London Fashion Week September 2024 at on September 15, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images)

The “quiet grunge” of NYFW (think: Alaïa and Kim Shui) traveled to London with makeup artist Thomas de Kluyver and hairstylist Claire Grech at KNWLS. Rich browns and sheared brows meet smudged lips, playing into the wabi-sabi moment we’re seeing this season with raw, lived-in neutrals.

Chet Lo

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 13: A model walks the runway at the Chet Lo show during London Fashion Week September 2024 at 180 Strand on September 13, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

Reversed nails are all the rage right now— especially at Chet Lo. The show’s nail artist Angel My Linh, who applied almond-shaped electric blue, seafoam green and chrome extensions upside down. To pair with the look, makeup artist Isamaya Ffrench and hair stylist Anna Cofone put on pastel and vibrant blue brows, and plaid, racoon tail clip-ins for a stark beauty look.

Chopova Lowena

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 13: A model walks the runway at the Chopova Lowena fashion show during London Fashion Week September 2024 Spring/Summer 2025 on September 13, 2024 in London, England.(Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

With Lauren Reynolds on makeup and Kiyoko Odo on hair, the beauty at Chopova Lowena turned models into neon, goth dolls. Between festive eyeshadow, vampire lipstick, folkloric blush, and Odo’s pigtail braids adorned with blinged accessories, Halloween came a month early.

Simone Rocha

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 15: A model walks the runway at the Simone Rocha fashion show during London Fashion Week September 2024 Spring/Summer 2025 on September 15, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

At Luar’s NYFW show, makeshift decals dangled from the nails, black beads draping from the fingertips. More recently, nail artist Ama Quashie doubled down on the trend— stringing on red and black tassels. To compliment the look, hair stylist Cyndia Harvey installed mythological cross-over braids which paired with flower petaled carnations keyed by Thomas de Kluyver.