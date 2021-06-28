Lil Kim’s Prada Bang Further Proves That She’s The Queen Of Designer Hair

Getty Images/Paras Griffin – Stringer

Let’s be clear: Before we were singing along to the infamous “Bayang” song, Lil Kim was blazing a trail for the forehead-grazing style. Stunning us all with bangs adorned with Chanel and Versace emblems just to name a few, the fashion and beauty trendsetter has been able to merge the two worlds in a way that nobody else has. Lil’ Kim gave Chanel Bang, Versace Bang, & now Prada Bang. I C O N I C pic.twitter.com/SxpiEgkraL — LILKIMVIDEOS_ (@LilKimVideos_) June 28, 2021

So it’s only right that at last night’s BET Awards, while honoring her longtime friend Queen Latifah, she found yet another way to take her hairstyle up a level. This time, however, it wasn’t stamped into the hair itself. Instead, it was an actual Prada metal symbol adhered to a pointed bang that fell to the bridge of her nose. The head-turning look complemented her all-white, head-to-toe Prada outfit, which included a cropped sleeveless hoodie and an overcoat hanging off the shoulder. Prada Bangs.



Lil Kim did it first.#BETAwards pic.twitter.com/2I1miHG9xO— Sami Moneé (@samimonee) June 28, 2021

Needless to say, Twitter—Black Twitter, that is—went wild. So much so, in fact, that “Prada” was trending for the duration of the evening. In tweets, fans gave the rapper props for her creativity, highlighting that she’s the true queen of designer bangs. Frankly, we’d have to agree.