Black Women Understood The Assignment On The BET Awards Red Carpet

Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET
For the 2021 BET Awards, women will be front and center as Taraji P. Henson hosts and icon Queen Latifah will be honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award. The annual fete honoring Black culture promises a night of celebrating “The Year of the Black Woman” and by the looks of the arrivals on the red carpet, Black girl magic is shining bright.
Watch the first weekend of the Essence Festival of Culture, including performances by Jazmine Sullivan, Lucky Daye, Tank and more.
Celebrities attending the awards are there “with humans” as Henson jokes from her opening monologue from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. On the carpet, the star power heats up with slays from Chloe Bailey, H.E.R., Marsai Martin, Ari Lennox and of course our
Essence Festival of Culture headliner and cover girl Jazmine Sullivan.
Take a scroll at who’s making a moment on the red carpet tonight.
01
Jazmine Sullivan — BET Awards 2021
Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images
03
Taraji P. Henson — BET Awards 2021
Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images
04
Issa Rae — BET Awards 2021
Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET
05
Marsai Martin — BET Awards 2021
Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images
06
Ari Lennox — BET Awards 2021
Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images
07
Chloe Bailey — BET Awards 2021
Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images
08
Megan Thee Stallion — BET Awards 2021 (carpet)
Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BE
09
Saweetie — BET Awards 2021
Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images
10
Tanisha Long — BET Awards 2021
Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images
11
Ryan Michelle Bathe — BET Awards 2021
Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images
12
Sevyn Streeter — BET Awards 2021
Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images
13
Novi Brown — BET Awards 2021
Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images
14
Michelle Buteau — BET Awards 2021
Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images
15
Rapsody — BET Awards 2021
Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images
16
MC Lyte — BET Awards 2021
Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images
17
Summer Walker — BET Awards 2021
Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images
18
Ebony Obsidian — BET Awards 2021
Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images
19
Eva Marcille — BET Awards 2021
Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images
20
Lil’ Kim and Zendaya — BET Awards 2021
Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET
21
Meg Thee Stallion — BET Awards 2021
Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET
22
Jennifer Hudson — BET Awards 2021
Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET
Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET
24
Ashanti — BET Awards 2021
Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET
25
Flo Milli — BET Awards 2021
Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET
26
JT and Yung Miami of City Girls — BET Awards 2021
Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET
27
Congresswoman Maxine Waters — BET Awards 2021
Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET
28
Queen Naija — BET Awards 2021
Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET
TOPICS: bet awards Jazmine Sullivan red carpet Taraji P. Henson