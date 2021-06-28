Black Women Understood The Assignment On The BET Awards Red Carpet

Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

For the 2021 BET Awards, women will be front and center as Taraji P. Henson hosts and icon Queen Latifah will be honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award. The annual fete honoring Black culture promises a night of celebrating “The Year of the Black Woman” and by the looks of the arrivals on the red carpet, Black girl magic is shining bright.

Watch the first weekend of the Essence Festival of Culture, including performances by Jazmine Sullivan, Lucky Daye, Tank and more.

Celebrities attending the awards are there “with humans” as Henson jokes from her opening monologue from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. On the carpet, the star power heats up with slays from Chloe Bailey, H.E.R., Marsai Martin, Ari Lennox and of course our Essence Festival of Culture headliner and cover girl Jazmine Sullivan.

Take a scroll at who’s making a moment on the red carpet tonight.