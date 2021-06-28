If there’s one thing about 2020, it was the year of the Verzuz. Thanks to ASCAP honorees and super producers Timbaland and Swizz Beatz, the world has had the opportunity to see their favorite artists in the same room while comparing incredible discographies. From the feel good vibes of Erykah Badu and Jill Scott to the early 2000s hip-hop nostalgia of Bow Wow versus Soulja Boy, we got it all. However, there may be a Verzuz coming that hip-hop fans may not have ever anticipated.

As reported by TheShadeRoom via BET, Lil Kim said she would go head-to-head with the “Barbie Tingz” rapper. “Yes, me too,” the “Jump Off” rapper said when the red carpet correspondent said that he would love to see a face off between her and Minaj. LIL KIM WANTS TO DO A VERZUZ WITH NICKI MINAJ??? WHATTT?????#BETAwards pic.twitter.com/28hrWdrIL2— honest papi 💯𒊹︎ (@iamtreyforde) June 27, 2021 Roommates — Lil Kim said she would be down to do a Verzuz against Nicki Minaj 🎥:(@bet) pic.twitter.com/AMcc3Q5bf3 Loading the player... — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) June 27, 2021