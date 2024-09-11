The Category For LaQuan Smith’s SS25 Beauty Look Was Sexy

Getty Images

LaQuan Smith‘s SS25 collection for New York Fashion Week once again proves his mastery in designing pure sexiness at every level. This season, Smith reimagines club wear, calling for fashion enthusiasts to elevate their style with micro mini skirts, provocative see-through lace and luxurious feathered numbers. As models—like Winnie Harlow— strutted down the runway, the ESSENCE beauty team’s focus was, of course, drawn to the stunning beauty looks complementing the alluring ensembles.

What’s a LaQuan Smith show without sensual and desirable glam? Moreover, what’s a LaQuan Smith show without Lancôme’s Global Makeup Artist Sheika Daley in charge? As you might be able to gather, the category for the evening was sexy faces. “LaQuan’s name should be sexy, because it’s sexy, sexy, sexy,” Daley says to ESSENCE. “The girls have sexy bodies, sexy clothes, so we wanted to collaborate this theme with a sexy eye.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: A model walks the runway at the LaQuan Smith fashion show during the September 2024 New York Fashion Week on September 09, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

The models’ faces featured Lancôme’s infamous Teint Idole Ultra 24H Long Wear Matte Foundation to set the stage for their dewy complexion bases. For highlighting and correcting, Daley used the brand’s Teint Idole Ultra Wear All Over Full Coverage Concealer. She sealed the deal with the Teint Idole Ultra Wear Skin Transforming Powder Bronzer, which bounced off of skin beautifully under the bright lights.

What was different this season was Daley’s choice of makeup for the eyes. “For past seasons we’ve done really sharp, graphic eyes,” she says. “This year we wanted to do a more demure version of what we normally do.” To add dimension and soft texture, Lancome’s 5-Color Eyeshadow Palette in “Smoky Chic” was the winner. The transitional eye beat was paired with natural-looking lashes using Lancome Hypnose Drama Mascara.

NEW YORK, USA – SEPTEMBER 09: Winnie Harlow walks the runway during the Laquan Smith Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2025 fashion show as part of the New York Fashion Week on September 9, 2024 in NY. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Daley knows that no lady is sure of herself for her evening look without a lip touch. Creating that chic, upper echelon effect, she used Lancome’s Lip Idôle Lip Shaper which was finished with the Lancome Lip Idôle Hydrating Lip Balm. And that, my friends, is #TheDaleyEffect.