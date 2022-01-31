Courtesy of Brand

As the saying goes, when you look good, you feel good. And we all know that refreshing feeling after getting your hair done – it’s close to feeling like you’re unstoppable or on top of the world. However, for La La, who juggles countless photo shoots and roles as an actress, while being a mother and a business mogul, looking good is only half the battle. It’s making sure her natural hair is taken care of, and that it remains healthy in between hairstyles that really makes her feel good.

But, how does she manage to keep her edges intact, while constantly having her hair snatched into a ponytail or braided down for a protective style? Well, La La tells ESSENCE, “During the pandemic, when I was forced to slow down, I started looking at my hair like, ‘Ok, this is not ok.’ Your hair from the crown out has to be taken care of and it has to matter to you. Hair care is a form of self care.” This same sentiment led to her experimenting with the benefits of rice water, which she discovered had the power to restore areas where hair had thinned or been completely removed.

After working with chemists to disguise the unpleasant smell that tends to arise from rice water and having her closest friends test the product, La La hit the jackpot on finalizing her first product under her new hair care brand, Inala. “Inala is actually my real name spelled backwards, Alani, and it means a place of peace,” she explains. “I just think with everything going on in the world, knowing that I’m taking care of my hair and knowing that I’m getting my edges back brings me peace.”

And now, La La wants everyone to be able to experience the same peace, which is why we’re here to tell you all about Inala’s Power Potion. The leave-in treatment is a rice water complex made of rice water, biotin, arginine, amino acids, and serine. Together, all of the ingredients help strengthen hair strands and stimulate the scalp to encourage healthy growth. “What I love about our Power Potion is that it’s extracted directly from the rice grain,” says La La. “Our product is directly extracted from the rice grain, which you’re not going to find anywhere else.”

While reminding us that she is the queen of the pony tail and the lace front during her sit down with ESSENCE, she also makes a very valid, relatable point, “It’s so easy to forget about your natural hair.” However, Inala’s Power Potion makes it extremely easy to take care of your hair, even when it’s in a protective style. Two drops in the morning and at night, and you’re good.

“I wanted this to be able to penetrate through braids, dreads, faux locs, wigs, lace fronts, everything, and we found a formula that works,” said La La. “So even when you have your wigs on or braids in, you can still get in those places, put those drops in there, and watch the results happen.”

La La’s solution to a personal need turned out to be so much more. Now, she’s building Inala on the foundation that “empowered hair is self care”. She expressed, “I just want people to feel good about themselves and to feel confident. I know when you look good, you feel good, you perform better. If this product can help anyone feel good about themselves or give some hope in an area where they felt like their hair would never grow back, that means a lot to me.”

Inala’s Power Potion is available for purchase now on inala.com – retailing for $55.