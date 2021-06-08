Megan Thee Stallion Loves Her Natural Hair—And We Do Too!

Photo Credit: Megan Thee Stallion’s Instagram

“Movie” rapper Megan Thee Stallion is on a natural hair journey and we absolutely love to see it. On June 7, she announced that she has a new song due out this week and also showed a few shots of her big, natural curls. Her hair stylist is Kellon Deryck, who has also worked with other music queens like Missy Elliott, the City Girls, Teyana Taylor and Nicki Minaj.

Megan is the first global ambassador for Mielle Organics, an all-natural line of affordably priced hair products. The brand launched in 2014 under CEO Monique Rodriguez and has been keeping the rapper’s curls bouncing and behaving.

Read our recent interview with Monique Rodriguez about the powerhouse ingredients she uses in her natural products.

Over the past year, Megan has shown off her gorgeous hair a number of times and we can’t get over how healthy it looks. You can just see how well cared for it is by just checking out a photo or quick video.

Shot of Megan Thee Stallion’s natural hair.

“I use the Rice Water Moisturizing Hair Milk to keep my curls moisturized and far from being dry!,” Megan wrote in the caption of one video. “This product is not heavy on my hair which I love, and it’s so easy to apply. While you’re on this #hotgirlhairjourney, you have to keep your hair moisturized!” Her journey is no doubt inspiring her young fans to embrace their locks as well.

As we said, the 3-time Grammy winner is also gearing up to release “Thot S–t,” which is set to drop on Friday, June 11. Hotties can pre-order the song on Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal and Deezer here. In a snippet video she shared yesterday, she also revealed that her Tina Snow alter ego is coming back, meaning that our summer is about be one for the books.

Keep on scrolling to see some of the times Megan rocked her natural hair and let the ‘gram see it.

