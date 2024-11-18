ICYMI: Cynthia Erivo's 'Wicked' Nails, Saweetie's Beads, And More

The year might be coming to a close, but that doesn’t mean the fierce beauty looks are slowing down at all.

Once again, Coco Jones made a splash over the weekend with her stunning loose waves. The What I Didn’t Tell You singer enjoyed flicking her hair while showcasing a glossy pout. Meanwhile, Mary J. Blige turned heads with her striking red braid ponytail and long eyelashes. If you zoom in on her look, you’ll also notice her long, hot pink nails. Let’s also applaud Lala Anthony for her beautiful long blonde hair styled in a side part and her choice of nude lipstick.

Olympic sprinter Masai Russell reminds us that you can never go wrong with a two-braided hairstyle. Speaking of braids, Doechii recently showcased hers adorned with beads and a headscarf. All she paired it with was lip oil—a nod to the fact that, sometimes, less is more.

If you’re as excited as we are for the upcoming release of the Wicked movie, you know that our girl Cynthia Erivo has been flaunting her beautifully embellished nails during the press tour. As for the NYC screening’s claws? Extra long whimsical jewel-toned ones did the trick. She’s not alone in the spotlight, either. Actress Jurnee Smollett turned heads at The Order press day—sporting loose waves and vibrant pink lipstick.

Below for more standout beauty moments you may have missed from the week.