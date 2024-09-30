@iamcardib @amaarae / Instagram

During the first week of fall, celebrities pulled off all the beauty moments we needed as “start-of-the-season” inspiration. From the return of sculpted blush to lighter, more pigmented lipstick, “color toning” is the keyword this week. After all, we’re all trying to pinpoint our ideal seasonal shades.

For example, Ghanaian-American artist Amaarae paired a warm neutral-toned auburn hairdo with a glazed red lip lined in black lip liner. Doechii’s perfect shade was found in pink aura blush (from Blend Bunny Cosmetics’s Juicy Cheeks Palette) and a color-matched lip. Lori Harvey wanted in on the trend as well with berry makeup—joining metallic eyeshadow with a dark cherry lip.

Like Amaarae, Cardi B doubled down on spiked buns as a fall-approved hairstyle (think: Luar’s SS24 show)—which taps a good bottle of hair spray to pull off. And, although silk press season is officially underway, Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, and Rihanna preferred ‘70s bouffant curls and waves.

In case you missed it, take a look at 13 celebrity beauty moments from the week.