A Rihanna-Approved Fall Hairstyle? Mid-Length Curls

Bobs, lobs, and pixie cuts, much like Rihanna’s most iconic short black one, were among summer’s favorite hair trends. While these big chops flooded our feeds all season long, this week, the Fenty Hair founder ushered in mid-length curls just days before fall.

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 16: Rihanna attends the launch of Fenty Hair exclusively at Selfridges on September 16, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Selfridges & Fenty Hair)

During London Fashion Week, Rihanna skipped the front row to celebrate Fenty Hair’s new home at Selfridges. Her loose waves were side-parted with the left section tucked behind her ear, exposing her chandelier earring. On the other side, the waves sat above her breast— touted up by a custom Jacquemus robe— and cradled with a butter manicure.

To get the look, Fenty Hair global stylist Ursula Stephen shampooed and treated her hair before prepping with The Protective Type 5-in-1 Heat Protectant. Then, she curled the sections using a medium barrel iron, pinning each section up as the curls cooled down. After they rested, Stephen brushed out the curls and teased the roots for a touch of volume, locking in her tucked hair with edge control.

The mogul paired her hair with cherry-toned makeup—keyed with Fenty Beauty’s Gloss Bomb Stix in “Blaz’d Donut” and Snap Shadows Eyeshadow Palette in “True Neutrals”—turning the look into fall’s first Rihanna-approved trend.