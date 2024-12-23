Images courtesy of Jason Lloyd Evans

With one week left in 2024, this year’s biggest celebrity beauty trends have proven to be more easily accessible than ever before. This week, we’re given a final taste of what was trending—from food-dubbed nail looks to blush placement and bobs as Hollywood’s reset cut—and the foundation for what’s to come next month.

Kerry Washington, for one, wore face-framing fringes with glazed skin and flowering blush (to match her Michael Kors dress) while out in London. Although mocha mousse makeup is trending, lip gloss replaced lipstick and blush was preferred over eyeshadow this week. Frostbit nose blush on Tems (which was sculpted from her temple) was a holiday staple, meanwhile Chloe Bailey’s debuted an easy, end-of-year lip combo: clear lip glaze over medium-toned liner.

Justine Skye’s black cherry French tips were classic, dressing up the blonde cut which peaked from under a cashmere hat. Even further dressed down, Doechii went bare-faced (and -nailed) to a digital fitting, sporting a wig cap at times and a short, curled ‘do at others. Then, artist Foushée ended the week where 2024 began: a blonde bob.

In case you missed it, take a look back at 7 of the best celebrity beauty moments from the week.