ICYMI: Cardi B's Rally Look, Adut Akech's Baby Bump, And More

Leading up to 2024 election week, celebrities endorsed both political and classic hair and makeup moments. From micro-bobs and presidential updos to toffee lipstick with manicures to match, moderate tones complimented this season’s power-dressed hairstyles.

Cardi B’s updo meant business at Kamala Harris’s Milwaukee rally, turning a casual slept-in pin-up into a political statement. The rapper’s beauty moment was the latest celebrity rally look, after last week’s “dance party” with Beyoncé’s bombshell blonde and Kelly Rowland’s micro-bob. However, dominant hairstyles were not limited to election campaigns.

Traditional power looks, like Coco Jones’s bob and supermodel Anok Yai’s ponytail, were turned prim and proper with flipped ends. The former paired her asymmetrical cut with indecisive French tips: black on one hand, white on the other. Meanwhile, the latter’s sensual nude manicure rested between her lips. To end the week, a pregnant Adut Akech cradled her bump with blackberry nails to pair with a thick, dark-lined fall lip.

