I Tried Concealer Sandwiching— Here’s How It Went

Shutterstock / Prostock-studio

One thing I love is makeup. And, as a Black man who’s still new in the beauty space, I get to educate other men about skincare and makeup as I learn. My most recent finding, during one of my TikTok scroll breaks, was a video of professional makeup artist Vincent Ford talking about concealer sandwiching.

As celebrity makeup artist Elaina Badro tells ESSENCE, “concealer sandwiching is a makeup technique that entails layers of concealer between foundation applications. It allows for more coverage and even secures it better so it will last much longer.”

Obviously, I walked to the bathroom and tried it myself to see if it’s worth the hype. Below for a breakdown of how it went.

Prepping the brush

This TikTok video in particular helped me nail this trend. I decided to use the products I have in my bathroom to play around with. I sprayed The Lip Bar Next to Skin Setting Mist on my Laura Mercier Real Flawless Foundation Brush. Then, I applied my Cover Fx Skin Discovered Longwear Concealer on the brush.

Applying the concealer

Badro recommends using a foundation brush to “apply concealer on the areas you want to cover.” I applied it to the pimples and dark spots on my cheeks and temple, and around my forehead. Since I also have hyperpigmentation, I used the Live Tinted All-over Color Corrector corrector for an even base.

Sandwiching with foundation

For foundation, I used the Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation for the middle of the concealer sandwich. For foundation, I like to apply a small amount. Badro notes that “once the foundation is dry, use the concealer again to apply more coverage to blemishes or dark spots.” I finished by applying the NARS Light Reflecting Pressed Setting Powder to make sure coverage can last all day.

The result

I noticed the difference between my other makeup routine and the concealer sandwiching method by comparing and contrasting the pictures I saved from my phone. I saw this method gave me a matte finish and a glow, which is amazing if I want to switch up my makeup for the day.