How To Achieve The TikTok Viral Sunset Blush Trend, According Creator Alissa Janay

Summer’s here, and with it comes the call for sun-kissed skin and a natural radiance. This season, the makeup world is channeling warmth with the “Sunset Blush” trend. It’s a gorgeous technique that takes inspiration from the sky’s fiery hues, blending pinks and oranges for a dimensional and flattering flush.

Although layering blushes isn’t new, rising beauty star Alissa Janay is captivating her 900k followers with her innovative and vibrant looks, including this one. “I first saw an orange blush, and the idea sparked in my mind! I thought it would be fun to create a sunset ombre using those colors and cream blush,” Janay shares with ESSENCE. “I didn’t think it would! [go viral] I was just having fun with makeup. It makes me feel happy that I was able to inspire so many people to have fun and experiment with makeup.” Her joy and authenticity shine through, making her an inspiration to many.

Since then, she’s taken TikTok by storm with a video garnering over eight million views and thousands of women recreating the look. Why? Because it’s not just stunning, it’s surprisingly easy to achieve. “It’s very easy! What I do is put two pink dots and two orange dots and add the gold highlighter on top,” Janay explains. This method seamlessly blends to achieve a dimensional gradient effect mimicking the warm hues of a setting sun.

So whether you’re looking for a way to jazz up your blush for an upcoming rooftop party or summer wedding, Janay has you covered. Below, the content creator shares her top tips for recreating the viral Sunset Blush look.

Use cream-based products

The key is in the placement and blending of the colors for a smooth transition on the cheeks. For the best results, the creator suggests using cream products. “They blend effortlessly and create a dewy finish that enhances the ombre effect,” she explains. Her drugstore faves include Elf for the blushes and Milani for a gorgeous golden highlighter. Cream blushes are ideal for this look as they blend effortlessly, creating a dewy finish that enhances the ombre effect.

Choose the right shades

When it comes to tailoring the sunset blush to your skin tone, Janay says, “for lighter complexions, swap the peach and orange for a lighter peach and a softer pink. Opt for a champagne highlighter instead of gold.” This way, everyone can enjoy this radiant look!

Ensure the blush stays in place

To ensure your blush stays vibrant all day, Janay recommends setting spray. “Skip the powder– it can dull the look. A good setting spray will lock everything in without compromising the dewy finish.”