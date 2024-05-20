8 Trendy Hairstyles To Try This Summer– According To A Celebrity Hairstylist 

Getty Images / Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin

Many women of color have a complex relationship with their hair as it can be just as demanding as our full-time jobs. We commit to hours-long wash days, protective styles, and trimming dead ends that never fail to humble us. But, at the end of the day, natural hair is beautiful. It’s big, loud, and fiercely attention-grabbing. So, why not have fun with it? With summer approaching, it’s time we get excited about our hairstyles from the moment we begin the wash process.

Monae Everett is a celebrity hairstylist and educator. She also leads the Texture Unleashed Tour, a hair event with stops in New York, Chicago, Orlando, Las Vegas, and San Antonio. She’s come up with easy at-home hairstyles that will be trending all summer long. With her tips below, say goodbye to boring wash-n-go’s and slick backs! It’s time to feel excited about our hair again and not burdened by it.

We don’t know if you’ve heard, but short hair has been having its “it” girl moment. “Summertime is all about showing off your natural curls,” says Everett. What better way to do this than embracing the trend of shorter, healthier strands?

Everett recommends shampooing with Ouidad Advanced Climate Control Shampoo and Conditioner. Then add the Ouidad Detangling Heat Spray to towel-dried hair to help detangle hair to protect against heat. Go for the Ouidad Advanced Climate Control Gel because it defines curls, fights frizz, and creates a flexible hold,” says Everett. Lock in your short haircut with a diffuser and step out for some fun in the sun!

Continuing on the short hair trend with a pixie cut– the cousin of the curly Brittany cut. Yes, she’s just as fierce. “Ask your hairstylist to crop the hair shorter on the sides and back. Create this look by wrapping freshly shampooed and conditioned hair,” says Everette.

She highly recommends using Agave & Lavender Blow Dry & Thermal Styling Collection Shampoo And Conditioner. Followed by Wrapping your hair down with the Design Essentials Compositions Foaming Wrap Lotion and the Denman Brush Edge Tamer, of course! Don’t forget to use a heat protectant when locking in any style. No one has time for heat damage in the summer. “Add Agave & Lavender Blow-dry & Heat Shield; it’s the best!” says Everett.

If chopping your hair isn’t an option for you this summer, then maybe you’ll want to try 3 simple bantus. This hairstyle is easy and considered a protective style. “To create this beautiful yet protective style, I divided the hair into 3 different size sections. Then, I created a three-strand braid in each section using Aethiopika Hydrate & Twist Butter by Qhemet Biologics,” mentions Everett. She then wraps the braid into Bantu knots, leaving the ends exposed. A quick and easy style that can be achieved from the comfort of your home.

“This is a great style for those with shorter hairlines,” says Everett. A ponytail is great for any occasion, especially hot summer days. “Achieve this hairstyle by creating various size cornrows horizontally across the hairline. Make larger cornrows that meet in the center of the head and create 3 buns,” says Everett. She also suggests using synthetic hair like Dosso Beauty’s Pre-stretched hair and braid it into your natural length. This will create an elongated ponytail, keeping things fun and interesting.

It’s time to break up with your traditional boring ponytail and upgrade to the pony you deserve. This fabulous hairstyle only requires gel and a good elastic to hold your hair together. “Gather hair in a center ponytail with a hard hold gel such as Göt2B Ultra Glued, secure with an elastic. Add more hard-hold gel around the hairline and smooth it into a ponytail,” says Everett. This hairstyle also requires you to add extra hair. This edition will give a fuller appearance to the ponytail. Everett recommends, “Braid the ponytail with synthetic hair such as Latched and Hooked Kinky Bulk Hair, leaving coily hair out at the bottom. Wrap Latched and Hooked Pre-stretched Braiding Hair and wrap it around the length of the pony, leaving the ends free.

“Let the ‘fro flow and grow through geometric shapes,” says Everett. Begin this hairstyle with freshly washed and shampooed hair. When working with natural hair, it’s always recommended to detangle and prep the hair with a leave-in conditioner for added moisture. This hairstyle is no exception! Everett also recommends using a gel when attempting to achieve this hairstyle.

She suggests using The Contours Protein Styling Gel to help Create 8 Large Braids With Synthetic Hair, such as Latched And Hooked Kinky Bulk Hair, leaving coily hair out and securing the end of the braid. “This is where the fun starts! Use a product like The Redken Dry Texture Spray and direct half of the braids toward the front left and the back half to the bottom right,” says Everett.

Who said you can’t be a blowout baddie in the summer? Everett believes a blowout with loose waves and curls is the perfect hairstyle in summer. Especially with blowouts being the go-to style of the winter, there are sure to be many who are not ready to break up with their beloved blow dryer just yet. “Section your hair in 4 quadrants, and use a blow dryer to stretch your hair dry. Subdivide the sections into 1-inch and curl your hair with an ¾ inch curling iron. If you prefer heat-free curls, add more mousse and flexi rods,” says Everett. According to Everett, using a hair oil to lock in the style and a scalp-strengthening oil is a must. Since blowouts can be drying, putting that moisture back into our hair is best to prevent damage.

The higher the pony, the closer to the heavens! A high ponytail can be all you need to feel confident all summer. This hairstyle is simple but still makes a statement. “The Ponytail will always be a staple style. It’s great for framing the face while keeping the hair out of it,” says Everett. For this hairstyle, she advises blow drying the hair straight.” Create 1 large inner ponytail. Add clip-in hair extensions around the base. Flat iron the remaining hair around the hairline with the H2Pro ceramic iron. Combine the ponytail and curl hair,” says Everett. Looking for more volume? Everett recommends Back-brushing the ponytail with a styling brush.