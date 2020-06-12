How To Apply For Glossier’s Grant For Black-Owned Beauty Businesses

Photo: Glossierr

Glossier is ready to support the next generation of game-changing companies created by Black beauty entrepreneurs.

Today the brand opened up applications for their $500K grants initiative that will provide grants for $10k, $30k and $50K to roughly 15 Black-owned beauty businesses in the United States that sell cosmetics, skincare products or tools for the face, body and hair.

On May 30, Glossier released a statement announcing the new effort in response to the national charge to combat racial injustice that ensued during protests for George Floyd, the Black man killed last month by Minneapolis police.

Glossier, one of the first companies to openly pledge to hold themselves accountable in combating racial injustice, is starting by focusing on creating an inclusive beauty industry.

In addition to receiving funding, businesses that are selected for the grant will also have the opportunity to connect with relevant team members at Glossier for one on one advisory support and monthly calls with domain experts to talk about supply chain, packaging, content strategy and more. Glossier will also use their channels to introduce these businesses to their community.

Of the $424.7 billion raised in venture capital since 2009, Black women have only received .0006 percent, and Glossier aims to address this inequity.

“We are humbled to play a small role in supporting those leaders’ missions, visions, and successes, and can’t wait to amplify their stories,” said Emily Weiss, founder, and CEO of Glossier.

To apply for the grant, click here or visit glossier.com/grant/blogs for the application, frequently asked questions, and official terms and conditions. The deadline for applications is July 3, 2020, at 11:59 PM EST.