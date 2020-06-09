George Floyd To Be Laid To Rest In Houston

After days of reflection at memorial services in Minneapolis, North Carolina, and Houston, George Floyd will be laid to rest on Tuesday in his hometown. The homegoing will be broadcasted on C-Span at noon, allowing mourners to pay their last respects to the 46-year-old father who lost his life at the hands of Minneapolis police officers.

According to the Houston Chronicle, Floyd’s body will be interned at Houston Memorial Gardens in Pearland where his mother’s body is also buried. The family will host a private funeral to remember their loved one whose last moments were caught on camera by bystanders and went viral around the world. Those in Houston are able to view the funeral procession from streets and sidewalks along the route.

Supporters at home can also tune into CBSN and CBS News Radio starting at 12:20 p.m. for coverage of the events.

Floyd’s funeral comes two weeks after his death and the commencement of ensuing national protests calling for justice in his case. Since that time all four officers responsible for his murder have been arrested and charged. Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was originally faced with third-degree murder. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced last week that those charges were being upgraded to second-degree murder. Kiernan Lane, Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao were all charged with second-degree aiding and abetting felony murder and second-degree aiding and abetting manslaughter in Floyd’s death. On Monday, Chauvin’s bond was set at $1.25 million.

TOPSHOT – A woman wears a mask reading “I can’t breathe” in Madrid, on June 7, 2020, during a demonstration against racism and in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, in the wake of the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after a police officer knelt on his neck in Minneapolis. (Photo by Gabriel BOUYS / AFP) (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images)

In Floyd’s final moments he screamed out “I can’t breathe” and also called out for his mother. Both have become a rallying cry for protesters denouncing police brutality across the country and the world.

Rev. Al Sharpton is expected to deliver the eulogy at Tuesday’s memorial service, prior to Floyd being laid to rest in Houston. Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee for the President of the United States is also said to be on hand in Texas to support the family.