George Floyd’s Young Daughter Speaks On The Significance Of Her Father

Stephen Jackson Instagram

George Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter is likely too young to understand everything that has happened in the aftermath of her father’s death, but what she does know is her father made an impact on the world he left more than a week ago. Sitting on the shoulders of retired NBA player Stephen Jackson, Gianna exclaims, “Daddy changed the world.”

Jackson posted the heartwarming clip with himself and Gianna to his Instagram on Tuesday. He captioned the video saying, “That’s right GiGi ‘Daddy changed the world’ 😢😢😢😢😢 George Floyd the name of change. #justiceforgeorgefloyd #ivehadenough Love to all who have love for all ✊🏿✊🏻✊🏾✊🏼✊🏽✊ .

Gianna also appeared with her mother Roxie Washington on Tuesday at a press conference in Minneapolis. Washington, doing her best to keep her composure, spoke about Floyd’s memory and the role he played as a father. “He was a good man,” Washington said, offering the child they share as proof. “Gianna does not have a father. He will never see her grow up and graduate. He will never walk her down the aisle.”

She continued, “If there’s a problem she’s having and she needs her dad, she does not have that anymore. I’m here for my baby, and I’m here for George because I want justice for him. I want justice for him because he was good. No matter what anybody thinks, he was good.”

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – JUNE 2: Roxie Washington, the mother of George Floyd’s daughter Gianna Floyd, attends a press conference on June 2, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Washington was joined by her daughter and Floyd’s friend, former NBA Player Stephen Jackson, speaking about the impact of his death on their family. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Jackson, who stood behind Washington during the press conference committed to standing in the place of the man he called “Twin.” “Floyd might not be here, but I’m here for her, I’m here to get justice, and we’re gonna get justice for my brother.”

In an interview with Good Morning America, ABC’s Eva Pilgrim asked Gianna Floyd what she wants people to know about her father. She said quietly, “Kinda that I miss him.”