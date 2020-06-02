Glossier Makes A $1 Million Pledge To The Black Community

Photo: Getty

Glossier is springing into action with a $1 million pledge to help fight “systematic racism, white supremacy, and the historic oppression of the Black community.”

On Saturday, the world-famous beauty brand announced a donation in the amount of “$500k across organizations combatting racial injustice” and an additional $500K to Black-owned beauty businesses in the form of grants.

The brand shared the news in an Instagram post naming Black Lives Matter, The NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund, The Equal Justice Initiative, The Marsha P. Johnson Institute, and We The Protesters recipients of the donation. Details surrounding the grant initiative will be released later this June.

“We’re inspired by so many people in our community who are using their voices and making change,” reads the post. “We see you and are with you.”

Glossier is one of the first beauty companies to openly make a financial contribution to organizations focused on combatting racial injustice following death of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor.